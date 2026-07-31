Brett Le Blanc Brings Consistency to Missouri's Special Teams Unit: The Read Option

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When any special teams unit is mentioned, the players brought up are typically the kicker, punter or return specialist. The long snapper is rarely included in these conversations despite playing a pivotal role on the team.

The job of the long snapper is less strenuous than many positions due to their simple duties. They rarely get tackled, they don't command an offense and they definitely don't have to perform elaborate routes. But, they are still critical to success in special teams and are often an unrecognized crutch.

When Missouri's starting kicker Blake Craig went down with an injury last season and a majority of the Tigers' kicking success plummeted, one quiet constant for the special teams was its long snapper Brett Le Blanc. He was a crutch for an offense that faltered at times, but —like many long snappers—didn't receive much recognition for his ultra-consistent play in 2025 until recently.

This year, the Tigers' long snapper was officially recognized after starting for three years and earned preseason All-SEC honors as a third-team selection. Le Blanc is one of two returning three-year starters at Missouri, but is the only one to start in every single game played. Beginning his freshman season, Le Blanc has accumulated 38 starts for the Tigers.

This season, Craig is returning for Missouri and the Tigers also added five-star kicker Brunno Reus to their special teams unit. Between Le Blanc and the two accomplished kickers, the unit is set for a much stronger season than 2025.

"Blake Craig is fully healthy and recovered from his ACL injury," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said at SEC Media Days. "Him with a combination of bringing in Brunno (Reus) to handle... kickoffs and punter and Brett Le Blanc snapping, special teams and the specialist position is in good hands."

Despite being more complete in special teams, there are still unknowns with Craig returning from a torn ACL and Reus transferring into a starting role as a redshirt freshman. But Le Blanc is once again the steady hand, or hands, to make the unit more reliable in his senior season.

Le Blanc became a Tiger in 2023 as the No. 3 long snapper in his class, according to Kohl's Professional Camps, where he earned a five-star rating. Le Blanc won the final competition at the 2022 Kohl's National Scholarship Camp and earned a spot in the 2023 Under Armour All-America Game.

His consistent level of success continued collegiately. Le Blanc was on the field for 110 punting snaps in his first two seasons, before becoming the starting long snapper on punts and field goals in 2025.

Despite spending an elevated amount of time on the field, Le Blanc thrived and cleanly executed all 108 of his snaps. That is the level of skill and consistency that Missouri should expect from the returning senior in 2026.

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