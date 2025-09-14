Why South Carolina Could Be Without its Top 2 Players at Mizzou
A week before having to face the No. 25-ranked Missouri Tigers, No. 11 South Carolina lost its two top players in a game against Vanderbilt on Saturday night in Week 3.
Quarterback LaNorris Sellers exited the game near the end of the first half after taking a rough hit to the head. He didn't return for the remainder of the game.
Following the game, head coach Shane Beamer didn't have any updates to provide on Sellers' status.
Once Sellers exited the game, graduate Luke Doty filled in at quarterback. He completed 18 of his 27 pass attempts for 148 yards and an interception. The Gamecocks offense couldn't generate much momentum once Sellers went down, having three of their remaining drives end in punts or turnovers on downs, and three others with turnovers.
South Carolina trailed 7-14 once Sellers went down, but ended up losing the game 31-7.
Sellers was one of the top candidates for the Heisman Trophy entering the season. Last year against Missouri, Sellers completed 21 of his 30 pass attempts for 353 yards, five touchdowns and an interception. He added 45 rushing yards on 14 carries.
Doty is in his sixth year with South Carolina, seeing limited playing time over the last three years at both special teams and as a wide receiver.
In addition to Sellers, South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart was ejected from the game in the second half due to an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. This ejection could cause Stewart to miss the first half of the game against Missouri. Beamer said after the game that he "thinks" this will be the case.
As evidenced by the offense's performance after his exit, Sellers is the lifeblood of South Carolina. Though the Gamecocks have other offensive stars such as wide receiver Nyck Harbor or running back Rashul Faison, Sellers' status will be the most important factor to watch leading up to the Week 4 game against the Tigers.
The matchup against South Carolina will serve as Missouri's Southeastern Conference. The Tigers have started the season with three consecutive wins, most recently over Louisiana. The Tigers out-gained Louisiana with 606 total offensive yards to 121.
The Gamecocks took down the Tigers last year, winning 34-30 when both teams were on the cusp of the playoff picture. Missouri will take on South Carolina in the Mayor's Cup at 7 p.m. Saturday in Columbia, Missouri.