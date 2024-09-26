Why the Mizzou Offense Will Improve After Early Struggles - The Extra Point
The No. 11 Missouri Tigers are 4-0 but its offense has been far from perfect.
Its struggled to get off to fast starts in games, scoring a combined seven points in the first quarter for the past three games.
Its also been inefficient in the red zone, only scoring touchdowns on 13 of their 20 drives to the red zone.
The lack of efficiency for the Missouri offense is mostly unexplainable. It lost Cody Schrader at running back, but replaced him with Applachian State transfer Nate Noel and Georgia State transfer Marcus Carroll.
But with pass catchers, Missouri returned its five leading receivers from 2023 in Theo Wease, Luther Burden III, Mookie Cooper, Marquis Johnson and Brett Norfleet.
While Noel has excelled, quarterback Brady Cook has been unable to get on the same page as most of his receivers early on.
Noel's success, among other factors, will be a key for Missouri's offense to get out of its own way as it dives into SEC play.
