Will Missouri's Matchup with Texas A&M Make or Break the Football Season?
Let's round out the week on "The Joe Gaither Show" by welcoming in Joey Van Zummeren to predict the 2024 Missouri Tigers football schedule. Our pair goes game by game and predicts each week as the Tigers try to prove that 2023's success was not a fluke.
The first four weeks for the Tigers appear relatively manageable as Missouri stays in the friendly confines of Faurot Field to take on Murray State, Buffalo, Boston College and Vanderbilt. While two massive games against Alabama and Oklahoma jump off the paper as the most important on the 2024 schedule its midseason matchup with the Texas A&M Aggies could prove the defining moment for the year.
If Eli Drinkwitz is able to get his team ready to play in College Station after its first bye week of the year and win the Tigers could put themselves in the driver's seat as one of the conference favorites to make the SEC Championship game and qualify for the 12-team playoff.
However, a loss to the Aggies could derail the early season momentum and spell trouble for the Tigers' hopes of finishing in the top four in the conference. Van Zummeren highlights the matchup against first year head coach Mike Elko as both hosts identify it as a pivotal matchup that may define Missouri's season.
