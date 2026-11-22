COLUMBIA — Missouri football snapped a two-game losing streak by besting No. 16 Kentucky 28-14 Saturday night at Memorial Stadium, moving to 7-5 overall and breaking even at 4-4 in Southeastern Conference play with one game remaining in its tumultuous season.

The Tigers showed resilience in a week that could have sent many teams packing for the season, bouncing back from a brutal loss to Georgia with an admirable stand against the Wildcats. Missouri correct many of its prior woes in the contest, showing life and fight under the lights and in front of a sellout crowd.

Without further ado, here's what went Wright and what went wrong in Missouri's win over Kentucky.

Wright: Those who walked before him

Before kickoff, two Mizzou Athletics Hall-Of-Fame quarterbacks were patrolling the sidelines of Faurot Field: Drew Lock and Chase Daniel, both parked near where current starting quarterback Austin Simmons was warming up. Daniel and Lock are widely regarded as two of the greatest quarterbacks in program history, with Daniel sitting atop the program's all-time passing-touchdown leaderboard with 101 scores, and Lock right behind him at 99. The pair, in the same order, claim the top two spots in all-time passing yards.

Nov 21, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Former Missouri Tigers quarterback and current Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock beats the Big Mo drum prior to a game between the Missouri Tigers and Kentucky Wildcats at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Their list of accolades go on and on — as do their highlight reels. But against Kentucky, with both Daniel and Lock looking on, Simmons showed why he could be the best to do it. The southpaw signal-caller completed 17 of his 22 passes for 314 yards, four touchdowns and an interception, dazzling with impressive, big-time throws throughout the contest.

"When he's performing like that, it just feels like we can't be stopped, you know what I mean?” Offensive tackle Green said. “Some of those throws he makes, I've never seen before... He's got moxie to him. He's always talking trash to people. So when your quarterback's on that, you know, it's kind of hard not to feed off that energy."

Wright: Bend, don't break

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Missouri's defense was far from perfect against Kentucky, allowing the Wildcats to march into its red zone drive in and drive out. But what happened once Kentucky actually reached the end zone is what mattered most: Seven red-zone trips, two field goals, one touchdown and four empty-handed exits.

Nov 21, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers safety Santana Banner (15) intercepts a pass against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kentucky was held to three points on its first drive despite getting all the way to Missouri's 1-yard line, then was forced off the field on a goal-to-go, four-down stand from Missouri's defense the next. Cornerback Sione Laulea and safety Santana Banner each nabbed crucial red-zone interceptions, and defensive end Daeden Hopkins forced a fumble on the penultimate red-zone trip.

"Takeaways in the red zone count for two," MU coach Eli Drinkwitz said,"'cause they take points off the board and give you an extra possession. So they were really big, and I don't know how many were taken away because of phantom flags."

Wrong: Ground game is grounded

Despite the win, Missouri's ground game continued to struggle. The Tigers, as a whole, rushed for just 77 yards on 2.8 yards per carry, with no ball-carrier logging a single rush for double-digit yards. Jamal Roberts, who led the pack with 67 yards on 23 carries, did break one loose in the second half, but it was negated by a penalty.

Nov 21, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Jamal Roberts (20) runs the ball as Kentucky Wildcats defensive lineman Mi'quise Humphrey-Grace (90) makes the tackle during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ahmad Hardy rushed just three times — each in the second quarter — for eight total yards. When Roberts hobbled off the field late in the fourth quarter, true freshman Preston Hatfield took his place instead of Hardy. Hatfield rushed for two yards on two carries.

The ground game, which has been such an integral part of Missouri's identity since Drinkwitz arrived in 2020, is in a massive slump. It has one more chance to improve it, next up against mediocre Oklahoma run defense at 3:15 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium

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