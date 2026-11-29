COLUMBIA — In its final game of the 2026 regular season, Mizzou football blew its biggest lead of the Eli Drinkwitz era. The Tigers (7-5, 4-5 Southeastern Conference) led by as much as 20 points before collapsing and falling 34-31 to No. 17 Oklahoma (8-4, 6-3) on Saturday night.

Mizzou will now turn their attention toward a plethora of decisions to be made, none of which it fully controls: its bowl-game destination, potential outgoing transfers, NFL draft dominoes, a cycle of staff changes and whatever big-picture earth-shattering changes hit the college football world in the coming months.

But until then, there’s time to reflect on its loss to Oklahoma, one that once looked like Missouri would instead emerge victorious and ride off into the sunset but instead ended in sorrow.

Wrong: Momentum

After jumping out to a 20-0 lead in the second quarter, Missouri had all the momentum in its favor. Safety Santana Banner grabbed two interceptions, quarterback Austin Simmons tossed two touchdowns and backup kicker Oliver Robbins drilled both his field goals. For once, all three of Missouri’s phases seemed to be on the same page.

But not only did Missouri fail to ride that momentum, it allowed a complete 180-degree change after just one drive didn’t go its way. As it had for most of the season, Missouri ended the first half poorly, and as the sun set around halftime, so did Missouri’s game: it allowed Oklahoma to find the end zone on a 75-yard touchdown drive, then do the same thing again on the first drive out of halftime.

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz credited the end-of-half touchdown as the beginning of the end: “That was the one that kind of got us on our heels.”

An untimely interception from Simmons gave the Sooners the ball back deep in Missouri territory, to which they found the end zone in just two plays to take a 21-20 lead early in the third quarter. Missouri’s defense stopped Oklahoma just one time in its final seven complete drives, turning a 20-0 lead into a 34-31 loss that featured a 31-3 run from the Sooners.

Late in the game, after Simmons found Donovan Olugbode for a game-tying 2-point conversion with just over nine minutes left, MU center Dominick Giudice said he thought his team had “all the momentum.” Flat out: it did not.

Oklahoma’s offense waltzed right back on the field, and drained the clock for a go-ahead field goal to put it up 34-31 with 1:37 left. A Shaun Terry II fumble on the third play of the drive ended the game.

“I'm crushed,” Drinkwitz said. “That was a wide range of emotions, from excitement, jubilation to just absolute heartbreak at the end.”

Missouri could not handle the momentum those emotions came with.

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Wrong: Close-game woes remain

Missouri finished its season 0-3 in conference games within one score entering the fourth quarter. It lost 31-24 to Mississippi State after leading 24-17 at the beginning of the quarter, then fell 34-20 to Texas after being tied at the start of the period and finally blundered 34-31 to Oklahoma despite trailing just 24-23 with 15 minutes to go.

Each of these games ended with Missouri squandering a chance. Simmons threw two consecutive incompletions as time expired against the Bulldogs, Cayden Lee was rocked for a fumble against Texas and Shaun Terry II fumbled against Oklahoma.

“This is really three games that we had the opportunity with the ball in our hand to either go tie or take the lead, and we didn't get it done,” Drinkwitz said. “And that's something that we're going to have to come back and go to work on. And that's part of the growing pains with the new teams, and it's something that we can go back and get better. But we still got one game left, and got an opportunity to keep moving forward.”

Missouri’s last win in a one-score game in the fourth quarter against a ranked SEC opponent was against No. 24 Kentucky on Oct. 14, 2023.

Wright, but potentially Wrong later: Austin Simmons’ performance

The question that will surround Mizzou football until answered at a date that will be built up to with tremendous tension but is yet to be known: Did Austin Simmons play his way to the NFL? His performance against Oklahoma would certainly indicate so.

Simmons completed 19 of his 27 passes for 385 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, completing five throws that all have a good argument to rank in his top-10 throws of the season, if not higher. The career-high 385 passing yards marked the fourth game of the season he threw for more than 300 yards and put him atop of the SEC in passing touchdowns.

“We got the best quarterback in the nation,” wide receiver Naeshaun Montgomery said. “He got the best arm. And we just gonna ride with him regardless. Whenever he calls, we ready for it.”

Simmons’ turn to the professionals is far beyond the matter of if, and well into a matter of when. Earlier this month, he re-signed to Missouri for the 2027 season, but he retains the ability to instead enter the 2027 NFL Draft and end his college days a season earlier than required.

His return would give Missouri one of the nation’s best building blocks and recruiting pitches to construct its 2027 program around, and give the Tigers legitimate hope at the College Football Playoff in a year's time.

But Simmons’ departure would leave Missouri in quarterback limbo. Sophomore Matt Zollers played sparingly and showed little in those snaps this season after a tumultuous freshman year that saw him thrown into the fire in the middle of conference play, veteran backup Nick Evers is out of eligibility following the conclusion of the season, true freshman Gavin Sidwar took just three snaps in his rookie year and incoming freshman Braylen Warren will be brand new.

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