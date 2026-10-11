Wrights and Wrongs: Takeaways from No. 14 Mizzou's 27-6 win over Texas A&M

COLUMBIA — No. 14 Missouri picked up a 45-17 win over Texas A&M on Saturday, punishing a lackluster Aggie squad with physicality, a solid mentality and a surging run defense. Missouri (5-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) continues to move up the ranks in the SEC, propelled by consecutive conference wins.

With plenty of positives but a few drawbacks to account for, here’s what went right and wrong in Missouri’s crushing victory over Texas A&M.

Wright: Boxing, Jamal Roberts and a tough crew

Running back Jamal Roberts has rushed for 200-plus yards in each of his last two games. His three longest rushes for the contest went for 80 yards, 77 yards and 56 yards. Each came in the fourth quarter of their respective games, helping Missouri secure wins against both Florida and Texas A&M.

Roberts’ mental fortitude in the run game is one of the keys to Missouri’s consistent success in the department, helping the rush attack factor into both chip-away yardage and explosive plays.

“You got to see (the run game) as a boxing match, and you got to see body shots wearing people down,” Drinkwitz said. …. Old outside zone hit it for 60-something (yards) right there. When you have an identity, you just keep playing to your identity and figuring it out, and when you really trust your scheme and who you are when the game's on the line. That's what you're gonna call, and that's what we do.”

Starting quarterback Austin Simmons was completely content with taking a backseat, as he claimed it was a “Jamal Roberts type of day.”

Oct 10, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Austin Simmons (13) hands off to running back Jamal Roberts (20) against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Roberts was supported by a Missouri offensive line that helped him log seven rushes for double-digit yards, embracing the physical nature of Missouri’s scheme.

“Some of the guys on the offensive line love their drills like I do, The physicality of it,” Roberts said. “I mean, they love getting after it.”

Among the offensive lineman standouts today was left tackle Cayden Green, who was listed as “questionable” on the SEC Student-Athlete Availability report in the days leading up to the game but pushed through to suit up and battled valiantly against the Aggies.

Green, a third-year starter at Missouri, reminds Drinkwitz of one of the toughest players in program history.

“I don't know that there's a better teammate on our team than Cayden Green. I don't know if it means more to anybody else on our team than Cayden Green,” Drinkwitz said. “When you're a leader of your team — everybody knows that he's battling through injuries, that he's beat up, that he's got legitimate pain, and he won’t not come out, and he refuses to make excuses — it raises everybody else's level, and that's who he is, man…. As much as anybody I've coached, that guy's willing to do more for this team than just about anybody. It reminds me a lot of Brady Cook. When Brady would play through all kinds of injuries, Cayden does it, just at a different level, but their leadership sparks the same kind of response from me.”

Wright: The return of ‘Death Row’

Missouri’s defense, typically referred to with the moniker of ‘Death Row Defense’ in recent seasons, looked like a shell of itself to start the 2026 season. Explosive plays through the air were consistently allowed, the Tigers struggled to bring down ball-carriers on initial contact and untimely penalties allowed opponents to move the chains when all else failed.

But after holding superstar Florida running back Jadan Baugh to just 13 yards in Week 5 and limiting Texas A&M to just 1.3 yards per carry in Week 6, Missouri has now completed consecutive games by turning the opposing rushing attack into a nonfactor.

Drinkwitz referred to the performance as MU’s best defensive performance in SEC play since his arrival in 2020, which would also classify it as the best performance since defensive coordinator Corey Batoon arrived ahead of the 2024 season.

Corey Batoon media availability. | Missouri Tigers On SI

“That dude, I mean, he brings it, and he brings it to the staff, and he brings it to those players, and those guys love him because they know that he's always trying to put them in the best position,” Drinkwitz said. “And he can call a game now. Like that dude can call a game. Does a great job of showing multiple looks. Does a great job knowing when to dial up pressure…That group really works well together.”

Nicholas Rodriguez, fresh off an SEC co-defensive player of the week award, will contend for another one this upcoming week after logging 13 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks against the Aggies. Fellow linebacker Robert Woodyard Jr. was next up with seven tackles.

Rodriguez credits linebacker coach Derek Nicholson for his unit's success.

“(Nicholson) thinks he's still playing the game of football. He's out there in practice with us with his little messed up knees, but he's out there with us… playing with us, tackling drills with us, like, he's crazy,” Rodriguez said playfully. “But in the (linebacker room) he's really like a father figure. I feel like he knows the game extremely well, and he teaches that to us in such a way that just gives us all types of confidence... He's really, in my opinion, the best coach in the nation at linebackers.”

Oct 10, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back KJ Edwards (0) runs the ball as Missouri Tigers linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez (5) makes the tackle during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Missouri also had two interceptions in the contest, one from Trajen Greco and one from Elijah Dotson, marking the first multi-interception game in SEC play for the Tigers since Nov. 15, 2025, against Mississippi State.

Wrong: Slow offensive starts spin back

By beginning sluggish against Texas A&M, Missouri allowed its opponent to score first for the fourth time in five games. Early deficits have become a theme of the first half of the Tigers' season — whether they can climb out of it or not has been the difference between a win and a loss.

The Tigers accumulated just 19 yards and one first down across their first three drives, two of which ended in punts and one of which ended in Simmons’ first interception of the season, a batted pass turned interception deep in Tiger territory. Luckily for Missouri, Texas A&M started sloppy as well, picking up just 55 total yards, one first down and one field goal — a 53-yarder from David Olano after gaining just 5 yards on the drive — through its first four drives. The Aggies led 3-0 after the first quarter and could have led by more if not for Missouri’s defense starting strong.

The Tigers have scored just three points in their last five first quarters, a pattern that likely won't boast well for a win when Missouri hits the road to take on Ole Miss on Saturday.

In wake of familiar struggles, Missouri found its footing against TAMU by turning to its go-to connection.

Wright: Ole reliable

Missouri’s slow start contributed to its 16 third-down attempts with an average of 7.1 yards to go. Receptions via senior wideout Cayden Lee accounted for half of the Tigers’ six successful conversions, one resulting in a 32-yard touchdown.

"Cayden does a great job as far as really making that extra effort in those plays," Simmons said. "You know, of course, it was a rough little look as far as the play went — that was a look he did not work on the entire week. But he knows how to make plays when the time comes."

Oct 10, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Cayden Lee (19) runs in for a touchdown as Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Jordan Shaw (8) makes the tackle during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lee has emerged as Simmons’ premiere target this season, tallying nine or more targets in each of his last five games, and acting as the only Tiger wideout with more than one reception against TAMU. He leads Missouri with 35 receptions, 616 yards and 30 receptions resulting in a first down. He also has a catch for 20 or more yards in every game.

“Austin's always looking for him,” Drinkwitz said. “I think it really doesn't matter what pass concept we call; he becomes the first read on third down.”

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