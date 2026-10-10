No. 14 Mizzou football bullies Texas A&M in 27-6 win

COLUMBIA — Gig ’em while they’re down.

Coming off a 45-17 upset win over then-No. 8 Florida, Missouri football was the Southeastern Conference’s team of the week. And based on the recurring pattern of fresh-off-stellar-win teams in the SEC, the Tigers had to be careful to not fall into a trap set by the awaiting Aggies — the one thing it couldn’t afford to do Saturday was to lose to Texas A&M.

The Lone Star travelers embarrassed the Tigers at Faurot Field in the last meeting between the teams, recording a 38-17 pounding near the end of the 2025 season that followed up a 41-10 win in 2024 at Kyle Field. Texas A&M had belittled Missouri both times and could easily have embarrassed it again.

Now at its lowest point under coach Mike Elko, entering the matchup 1-2 in SEC play, it had a prime opportunity to upset Missouri and get back on track. Instead, the already-down Aggies were buried 27-6 by Missouri. The victory, capped off by a 56-yard beeline to the end zone by running back Jamal Roberts, marked the Tigers’ first win over Texas A&M since 2014 and likely slammed the door shut on any aspirations the Aggies had for a turnaround toward the College Football Playoff.

Who’s the bully now?

Roberts rushed for 222 yards and two touchdowns, making him the first Missouri running back since 2000 to rush for 200 or more yards in back-to-back games. This is also his fourth game of the season with 120 or more yards on the ground.

Missouri’s defense replicated its irreplicable performance against Florida by holding the Aggies to just six points, tied for their lowest point total in SEC play since 2020. A defense that had, for warranted reasons, raised concerns through the first month of the season, once again rose to the occasion and dominated its opponent.

Linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez pioneered a stout run defense that held the Aggies to just less than two yards per carry, accounting for 13 tackles. He entered the weekend leading the SEC in tackles with 50 and extended the gap between him and the rest of the conference with the performance.

Missouri’s pass rush also came up big, as defensive tackle Donta Simpson recorded his fourth sack of the season on a big third down, and EDGE Daeden Hopkins and Rodriguez teamed up for another third-down sack in the third quarter. Hopkins is up to 6.5 sacks on the season, good enough for third in the SEC. TAMU quarterback Marcel Reed was consistently pressured by the Tigers and forced into errant decisions and inaccurate passes, two of which led to interceptions from safeties Elijah Dotson and Trajen Greco.

Missouri’s offense once again got off to a slow start, gaining just 19 yards and going scoreless in its first three drives.

In the midst of the slow start, Quarterback Austin Simmons threw his first interception of the season, a pass intended for Cayden Lee but batted at the line of scrimmage by TJ Searcy and intercepted by Daymion Sanford.

But as Simmons and Lee hit their stride, so did the rest of the Tigers. Simmons found his favorite target for each of Missouri’s three first-down conversions, one of which was a slant over the middle that Lee took for 32 yards to the pylon put the Tigers up 7-3. Missouri held onto the lead for the rest of the contest. Simmons completed 14 of his 28 passes for 147 yards, one touchdown and one interception on the day.

Lee led the way with seven for 94 yards, while running back Jamal Roberts recorded a season-high three receptions to flank him. Although a quartet of pass-catchers each logged one reception, Donovan Olugbode was not one of them, finishing the day with zero catches for the first time this season.

Blake Craig drilled two of his three field goals, with both makes coming from 50 or more yards out. He’s made four consecutive field goals from such distance and is tied for first in the conference with four made field goals from 50-plus yards. His 38-yard attempt heading into halftime was blocked, the third time this season the Tigers have allowed his kick to be blocked.

Missouri will next play Ole Miss at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, in Oxford, Mississippi, as Simmons, Lee and Chris Graves Jr. make their first return to Oxford since transferring out in the offseason.

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