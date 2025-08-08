Former Mizzou Cornerback Placed On Season-Ending Injury Reserve: The Buzz
Former Missouri Tigers cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. suffered a shoulder injury during a Detroit Lions practice, and opted to receive surgery that will sideline him for the entire 2025 season. Rakestraw posted this message on his TikTok account.
"I'll be back soon," Rakestraw said. "Been a rough 2 years. But I'll never (question) god. Just want to play the game I love dearly. And show my people who I am and the kids who grew up like me it's possible. So I'll win in the end just been a blurry road I've been on. I know it's a clear road ahead just have to keep pushing."
Rakestraw spent four seasons with the Tigers from 2020-2023, compiling 73 tackles, 11 passes defended, one interception and started 32 games. He's had a history of injuries, missing over half of his rookie season with multiple injuries, as well as redshirting his sophomore campaign with Missouri after just four games.
"You hate it for the kid," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said. "You hate it. It's not his fault, just one of those tough deals. All you can do is try to get it better and rehab and come back stronger and move on. That's all you can do."
He was selected with the No. 61 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and will be rehabbing his shoulder with the Lions on injury reserve for his second season in the league. In his rookie season, Rakestraw totaled six tackles across eight games played, and contributed solid rotational snaps to a talented Lions cornerback room.
Rakestraw will look to come back strong for his third NFL season in 2026.
Did you notice?
- Mizzou Football was ranked No. 11 in On3's Preseason SEC Power Rankings, sandwiched below South Carolina and above Auburn.
- Former Mizzou defensive line coach Al Davis finds a new home in Columbia, now with Rock Bridge High School
- Mizzou left guard Cayden Green named to Sporting News' Preseason All-America team
Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2025 Football Season Opener:
20 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
“The outcome had nothing to do with effort. We had great effort out there. The mistakes are staggering. When you go on the road, you can’t make mistakes like we did.”- Gary Pinkel after a loss to Kansas St.
