Brady Cook Knows Mizzou Offense is Far From Peak
Despite an undefeated start, the No. 7 Missouri Tigers' offense has not reached the level of efficiency it created in 2023.
The Tigers, under offensive coordinator Kirby Moore, built an identity predicated on explosive plays.
Yet, through three games in 2024, Missouri has only completed two passes over 20 yards on 10 attempts. Its only attempting passes over 20 yards on 10.3%, down from 16.7% of dropbacks in 2023.
"We all know it, we haven't had as many explosive plays as we should," quarterback Brady Cook said in a press conference Tuesday. "It starts with me. I think it really starts in practice, Tuesday and Wednesday we need to get better reps on explosive pass plays and make sure were repping these at full speed and getting our timing right."
Part of the issue has been Cook's timing with receivers. Whether because of his connection with receivers or misjudging timing, Cook has had multiple overthrows on deep pass attempts.
Outside of Cook, the offense has also been held back by excess penalties. In the first three weeks of the season, the offense has drawn 20 penalties. The issues have seemingly been cleaned up slightly, with offensive penalties dropping from nine in week 2 to four in week 3.
Cook has also taken an active role to help his unit avoid penalties. With alignment and personnel penalties, Cook realizes the control he can have to assist the rest of the team.
"My job as a quarterback," Cook said, "is at least pre snap to make sure everybody is where they need to be, make sure the play gets off right, make sure theres no pre-snap operation mistakes and that will eliminate a lot of it. Then, just staying on everybody, If there is a mistake in practice or a penalty in practice, I make a point to talk to them about it."
Entering his third year as Missouri's starter, Cook has shown an increased understanding of the offense. Continuity with Moore's scheme also helps. His increased field literacy, combined with new coach-to-player communication systems has led to a more flexible offense.
"Just being able to adjust on the fly," Cook said of the benefit of his ability to read defenss. "These first three opponents, we haven't had a ton of tape to game plan on ... So those first three drives, I think my experience from the past few years, and now obviously we have iPads on the sideline, I have better communication with Kirby (Moore), (head) coach Drink(witz) and just having that."
Cook's increased awareness and knowledge has also allowed the Tigers to increase the tempo early on this season.
"We’ve emphasized more quick game this year than we probably did last year," Drinkwitz said. "Some of it is just a better understanding and reading of defenses. So he knows he's processing the play faster and knows where his answers are faster."
Though everything hasn't clicked yet for the group, the Missouri offense has the tools in place to reach the same, or greater, level of success that led the team to 11 wins in 2023.
Cook knows. He has the trust in him and his teammates to get on the right path.
"I don't think we've scratched what this offense can be, I really don't think we have."
