Everything Eli Drinkwitz Said Ahead of Week 4 Matchup Against Vanderbilt
The No. 7 Missouri Tigers begin SEC play Saturday, hosting the Vanderbilt Commodores for week 4.
Vanderbilt is coming off a shocking 36-32 loss to the Georgia State Panthers at home, dropping them to 2-1 on the season. They are capable of beating good teams, pulling off a week 1 overtime win against Virginia Tech. They will look to bounce back in the opening week of conference play.
Here's what head coach Eli Drinkwitz had to say ahead of the Tigers week 4 matchup against Vanderbilt.
Opening Statement
“Also wanted to thank Jack foster for saving Peter Burns' life on Friday night. Apparently, at their Friday night meeting, Peter started choking and got pretty serious, and Jack stepped up to the plate and gave him the Heimlich maneuver, which ultimately led to the airway passage opened up. I know our athletic trainers had to treat him on Friday night because it was such a serious incident. So appreciate Jack stepping up and being a hero when he was needed to be a hero.”
“A quick recap of the game after watching the tape and really looking into it, just want to say how impressed I was with Coach O'Brien and his football team, the Boston College Eagles. That was a really good football team, a quality football team that was fundamentally sound in all three phases. I think he's done a tremendous job getting those guys to believe into their plan and really impressed with the way they played in the way they stayed in the fight for all four quarters. They were certainly a worthy opponent.”
“But for us offensively, there's a lot of things to correct, starting with a slow start, lack of execution in the red zone, having to kick two field goals and a punt the first quarter of a field goal, punt, field goal. , penalties. I've never seen second 59 again and I hope to never see it again. That was incredible. We did have some positives, really good swing eight. Right there that ultimately was the difference in the game, but our inability to put away the opponent in the third quarter, to stretch that out to a 17 point lead is something that we have to have to do better. Obviously, the execution on the last two third downs of the game was critical in order for us to win, but missed opportunities throughout the game to be better. So that's the focus for us this week.”
“Defensively. Slow start. Five plays can get you beat on defense. If 10 people do things right, but one messes up on five plays give up on explosive plays, that gets you beat. Ultimately, we had critical busts and critical situations that we have to fix, and whether that's coaching, whether that's personal responsibility for players on both sides, whatever it is, it has to get taken off the tape. It has to get taken off the tape quickly. We played really well as a defensive unit for most of the game, but still gave up, ultimately, three touchdowns. We're one drive away from suffering a defeat there.”
“Then special teams, a slow start, obviously. The first return opportunity we had, ball was tackled inside the 20, which can't happen. Then in the fourth quarter, critical error on a shanked punt and a penalty, which ultimately resulted in only 23 yards of field position change. So those things got to get corrected. Obviously, really proud of Blake Craig to be SEC Special Teams Player of the Week with his four field goals, thought he really did some nice things. For everybody, offensively, defensively and special teams, some critical mistakes that got to get taken off the tape.
“This week we start SEC play, so everything is is even more critical. We have a good challenge this week. Vandy, I think, has always been a very difficult out for for us, except for during the Covid year. Three years ago, it was win in the final drive in the final two minutes played with the lead, but but had to seal that game. Two years ago came down to a fourth and one, they really forced a lot of turnover issues in that game against us. Then last year, were able to hit explosive plays and claw their way back into the game in the fourth quarter. So a quality opponent. I think this is Clark's [Lea] best team since he'd been there. He's done a really nice job of building utilizing the transfer portal and still developing his players. He's got guys that have been there for a long time. I think De’Ricky Wright being one of them, I think CJ Taylor, the stars, is playing deep, but he's one of the best defenders in our league and is consistent in that for the three years that we've got against him. I know he'll be out the first half because of the targeting penalty, but he is a really good player.”
“Coach [Lea] has done a really good job with his coaching hires. I think their offense is new and innovative and tough to defend. They utilize their quarterback, Diego [Pavia] in a lot of different ways and he gives them a chance on every play to be explosive. I think the tight end, Eli Stowers, is obviously a critical component to their offensive success and somebody that we have to be aware of. Defensively, Coach Lea's taking it over. He's running it and he's been one of the best defensive coordinators in the country when he's done that with his work at Notre Dame and other places. So it's going to be a real challenge for us. Really, it's not about our opponent. It's about us and our approach and how much better we can improve, how much more discipline and consistent we can be in all three phases in the ownership that we take to that.”
Brady Cook’s growth in slow starts, decision making
“I thought he had one of the best plays I've ever seen him make on the first third down of the game. When we're running a five man protection concept, they overloaded protection. He changed it to the right, throws the back shoulder. So he didn't start slow. We had an explosive run the very next play. It's just once we got into the red zone, we had critical mistakes. Those things got to get corrected and whether it was schematically or one of the 11 players not doing their job, I don't think it was Brady.”
On the two-minute timeout’s significance in clock management
“It's very significant in how you can utilize timeouts and kind of manipulate the clock and coaches into what you saw. Last night in the NFL, you can manipulate people into having to run certain plays or certain schemes. For them, we called the timeout after the third before the third down to force them into a decision. They ultimately decided to throw the ball, which allowed us to save our timeouts, which ultimately gave us the ability to kick a 50-something field goal. So it puts coaches in a really difficult decision, and players in the decision to execute if they don't have any time on the clock, and that's what happened. There's a lot of analytics to it that you have to study, and you have to be in real time be able to make those decisions on what you want to do.”
On containing run against Boston College, leading into Vanderbilt
“I think all three games have actually been good preparation for this opener and the SEC. Diego's [Pavia] a different style runner than than [Thomas] Castellanos. He's more physical, downhill. Kind of has the old okie-dokie. On his option stuff will lower his shoulder and take on defenders. So it's different. But then there's some schematic things that are similar. I think there was one of the first couple plays of the game that they ran a triple option scheme that shows up this week in the exact same formation. So I think it's there's some of that stuff that will carry. I don't think that our approach to pass rush will have to be the same. We do have to contain him, but ultimately we look back at the plan, maybe there's some more opportunities for us to try to create pressure.”
On the balance of deep and mid-level throws
“I'm trying to think back. We did create explosives in the pass. Luthers [Burden III] and two to Mookie [Cooper] were explosive in nature. Then the rest, that's just kind of what the coverage dictated. We missed two verticals down the field, one to Luther [Burden III] and one to Theo [Wease]. I think one, we just got execute both sides where there's a route, throw, catch, whatever penalty. But other than that, I think those are the five. There wasn't anything on the tape that I'm sitting there thinking of, well, they're playing really down on us. We have to do something different.”
Comparison of Blake Craig to Harrison Mevis and Craig’s confidence
“I think theirshoe size is the same. Jersey sizes are different.”
“He's put in a lot of work. He's always been a really confident kid. He's always been confident in himself and I think the players and coaches demonstrate confidence in him too. Like the question last week, were we concerned about him because he missed a couple of longer field goals? The answer was no. We knew he would be able to make it when we needed and I think that confidence. I mean, that was as well struck a 57-yard field goal that I've seen. I mean that went through the top of the upright. So he's got confidence, got plenty of leg and his team believes in him and that was a really big momentum swing for us. You can just tell the energy in the locker room was different, because we were able to fight all the way back from a really poor first quarter to actually have control of the game going into halftime. So I think Blake really did his job following up on that.”
On the recruitment of Blake Craig
“Actually went and watched him live. His confidence, his ability to make it. He came here and worked out during our kicking camp and won competitions. It's not just about the talent, it's about the mentality. Blake's one of our most consistent performers in the weight room. , even when he was working out with the edge squad, he always was a guy that coach [Ryan] Russell singled out and said was a leader and a good performer, and had the right stuff about him, which is what you want out of the out of that position.”
The similarities of Mevis’ and Craig’s process
“It was the same hash that Mevis kicked the 62-yarder, , and I was thinking that in my mind, like, man, that's pretty ironic. These two guys kicked the same hash. I think competitive spirit, obviously. I don't think the moment gets too big for him. I think both of them kind of relish the opportunity for them to compete and bring value to the team. I think they're different personalities. I don't spend a ton of time with him. , kickers are a little bit different. Just kidding. They're good dudes.”
Jamal Roberts on third downs
“He has the best understanding and grasp of protection with also the size that you need, especially if he’s out of the backfield. Consistent and physical as a blocker. Obviously somebody that we can throw the ball to or hand the ball to in those situations, that we trust and takes a little bit off of Marcus [Carrol] and Nate's [Noel] plate from a physicality standpoint. We knew that Boston College was gonna blitz, so we can get back in there. You can hold up physically and try not to add extra contact to Nate.”
On throw release speed of Brady Cook
“Some of it is by design, some of it by play concept. Some of it, we’ve emphasized more quick game this year than we probably did last year. Some of it is just a better understanding and reading of defenses. So he knows he's processing the play faster and knows where his answers are faster. I think both throws to Mookie [Cooper] came out really quick, just to protect him from the defensive danger, whether it be a corner falling off with a flat defender getting depth. Those things just happened based off experience and processing.”
On stacking the defensive line on first downs
“That was a game plan decision based off 12 personnel was a heavy run personnel for them and we felt like the most important thing for us was to control the A and B-gaps and really not allow their center to be free toclimb up to the second level, but put the center and guard on more one-on-one blocks. So we went to a rhino package. We hadn't shown that. We had hoped that it would create some confusion or an adjustment to their game plan. Also in some of the zone read stuff, it allows your ends to be more contained players so the ball doesn't get out on the edge.”
“We're in our four down stuff, your chase players with the quarterback have the freedom to pull it. That was more of a schematic situation. Each week it's depending on what we feel like we need to do in order to win the game. So I don't know that'll be in the plan this week. You can create some of that same kind of stuff with with the multiple fronts. We played some drop-eight into a three-down front. It's really the same style of scheme, but it's predicated more based on 11 or 10 pictures. It just depends on if we feel like we need to do that. I thought Marquis [Gracial] really did a nice job coming in and playing the nose [tackle], which is what he primarily did in the game. As far as the pass rush, that was the design technique that we had. We really felt like if we could keep Thomas [Castellanos] in the pocket and utilize our zone coverage, we felt like we could force him into a couple of mistakes, which ultimately we did. I thought he did a really nice job picking us apart too. We certainly have to be better in zone coverage moving forward.”
On importance of Kristian Williams helping new defensive line members
“For him, it's just about he has a standard on how he operates and what he wants of our defense to look like. I think that's been the most impressive thing about our defense, is that whether it's Chuck [Hicks] or Joe [Moore] or Kristian or Johnny [Walker], or even Dreyden Norwood, they know and uphold the standard and they expect everybody else to play to that standard and they're not willing to lower it for anybody. So I think when you have transfers come in, we're really not adapting to you. You're joining us and this is how we do it here. I think those guys have really done a nice job of, this is how we do it here.”
“What happens is, you see players perform at that standard. I think Zion [Young] has been playing at a really high level. The stats don't always reflect it, but the third and 10 before half, he's the one that tips the ball that I think they're throwing to a wide open wide receiver, because we had another coverage bust, but he makes the play there. Corey Flagg has joined us and is playing an elite level. [Khalil] Jacobs had the couple of TFL’s or sacks or what we call them.”
On Chuck Hicks’ role and the importance of his personality
“I think Chuck's exactly what we talked about. We talked about emotionally consistent. He's the same guy every day. Doesn't get too high or toop low. He's going to give you the very best that he has. He's going to prepare every week. He's going to play really well. He had a really big play in the first [quarter] of the game, tip of the ball, almost intercepted. He's a consistent tackler. He's a downhill player. He's a guy who reinvented himself, transferred out of Wyoming, came here to bet on himself. We needed the linebacker at the time and only he didn't know where he would fit in. But he's stuck around. He's faced a lot of different injuries in his career and just continues to show up for him. Didn't go to work, and obviously elected captain. So he has the respect of his teammates and he's consistent.”
On success running the ball in the first half compared to the second
“I think at least five of those runs came in the four minute situation at the end of the game. So advertised runs, everybody knows what they're coming in. We're in a different situation. Maybe that has to do with the stats. I don't think that we had had any really schematic issues or not sustained issues. I know that there was a counter that we didn't really like the fourth quarter,
but I can't recall anything.”
“We did have on the third and four. We had an execution error third and four. We had execution here. First and 10, we had execution error and run play. So that's two of them. Then the other two that were below average, which would have been around the three were the second. First and 10 counter, stunk. We had second and 10 outside zone, stunk and we threw the ball to Luther. Then we came back and had a seven-yard or six-yard run, two-yard run and then got out the game. So obviously, counter scheme wasn't good for execution and I thought our guys fought through it. The time of possession was good for us, but I thought our offensive line maybe got a little bit tired there, so work on making sure we're in the shape we need. It's going to show up Saturday. It's gonna be a hot game Saturday. We're gonna have our best performance from a nutrition standpoint.”
On pass protection against Boston College
“We had some issues on third down protections, just based off of what our scheme was. They were bringing some overload zone pressures that we hadn't seen before. It took us until the second half to get it cleaned up. I think the the sack is a combination of eyes by the quarterback, short set by the tackle and inability by the tailback to recognize that he's getting beat and chip his way out. So that's really on all three. We had second, third down of the game that was a punt, we had leakage on the inside. It was a five call. Guard got matched up. Was too high to get leakage. Hits the quarterback at his feet, right? So we have to firm up the middle of the pocket. When we have confusion about what we're doing in protection, we got to still be solid. We can't retreat from the line of scrimmage. And I think we were retreating a little bit too much just putting pressure.”
On fight and response attitude on sideline
“I think that's the biggest thing we can build off from the game. From our team-based adversity, didn't didn't have the best start that we needed to in any of the three phases, but we still found a way to compete. Found a way to compete and win. I didn't think [we] played our best ball in the fourth quarter, either, but offensively, when the game was online, we executed on critical downs in order to win. So those are building blocks that says you have it in you. Now it's just about being more consistent, so I think that's the biggest key.”
“Believe me, yesterday I challenged our staff and our players, put your feelings in a box. Don't come into this team room and thinking we're going to celebrate and party based off the film, because that's not what we did. We're going to challenge each other in here because the lack of discipline is a result of the lack of accountability and there's going to be accountability, I mean, no different than they caught me on tape getting on Luther [Burden III] between the third and fourth quarter. He deserved every bit of that, and he understood it. He looked me right in the eye and said, yes sir. Just like yesterday when we addressed it, he understood that selfish penalties cannot happen. The team's mission is way more important than anybody's individual hurt feelings. So put your feelings in a box, put your big boy pants on, take accountability for the things that we have to improve on.”
On Nate Noel’s recruitment and early performance
“Nate’s a uniquely talented player. The always the biggest concern when you recruit somebody from a different division, or group of five, Division Two, is how are they going to adjust to the speed of the game. So we watch the North Carolina game. We watch the Texas A&M game and the explosiveness that he shows on film, his ability to read the outside zone, his ball skills out of the backfield were all exactly what we wanted it to be on tape. When he got here, his desire to be a positive contribution to the team. He's done a really good job down there with Coach [Ryan] Russell and coach Liz [Stuart] and Zach [Parker] and taking care of his body. Each year at Appalachian State, he was always a little bit beat up. Wasn't as durable as he would like to be. He's really worked on his durability, his nutritional habits and his practice habits.”
On Vanderbilt’s multiple-tight end personnel
“They utilize a lot of unbalanced formations and the easiest way to create imbalance formations is 12-personnel. But traditionally, when the ball is going to get thrown, he's looking for number nine [Eli Stowers]. So we have to understand that if we have him in man or he's in our zone, we need to cover him, because the quarterback's looking for him. Multi-use tight ends is an important part of any offense, if that's what you believe in, especially more for them, because you can try to dictate the fronts that you want in order to run the ball the way you want to with what they're doing.”
