Mizzou Guard Caleb Grill to Make Bulls Debut in NBA Summer League
Missouri sharpshooter Caleb Grill didn't hear his name called in the 2025 NBA draft, unsurprisingly. He will now make his case to make an NBA roster with the Chicago Bulls, making his Summer League debut later in the evening on Friday.
Grill has a skill set that NBA teams love, which is the ability to shoot the ball from the 3-point line. He did it at a high rate this last season and will have to show that off again this NBA offseason. Based on the players he's surrounded by this summer, that could be the case.
The Bulls have four guaranteed Summer League matchups, starting with a battle against the Toronto Raptors. They face the Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks next. After that, they'll either advance to the semifinals of the Las Vegas Summer League tournament or randomly be assigned a fifth team to play.
Friday, July 11, 8:00 p.m. CT, NBA TV vs Toronto Raptors
Saturday, July 12, 7:00 p.m. CT, NBA TV vs Sacramento Kings
Monday, July 14, 5:00 p.m. CT, ESPNU vs Indiana Pacers
Wednesday, July 16, 4:30 p.m. CT, ESPN2 vs Milwaukee Bucks
Final Game – TBD
Grill has some good passers and playmakers surrounding him, which should allow him to get to his spots around the perimeter. Players like Yuki Kawamura and Jahmir Young will help the former Tiger get open 3-point looks.
He also has some on-ball ability and has other shooters around him, along with some bigs he can dump the ball off to. Javon Freeman-Liberty and Joshua Primo are others who can knock down outside shots, and forwards Emanuel Miller and Lachlan Olbrich will be nice dump-off options for Grill and others.
The stars of this team will be forwards Matas Buzelis and Noa Essengue. They are the two lottery picks the Bulls have selected in the last two NBA drafts and should have plenty of opportunity to shine during the Summer League. They may even elevate the level Grill plays at.
Chicago Bulls Summer League roster
F Matas Buzelis
F Noa Essengue
G Javon Freeman-Liberty
G Caleb Grill
G William Hickey
G Yuki Kawamura
F Emanuel Miller
C David Muoka
F Lachlan Olbrich
G Micah Parrish
F Maozinha Pereira
G Wooga Poplar
G Joshua Primo
G Jahmir Young
There is a lot Grill has to do to make the Bulls or another NBA team's roster. It all starts with his efficiency from the three-point line, which is something he hasn't struggled with much during his six-year career.
His athleticism and effort on the defensive side of the ball came out plenty during his final season with the Tigers, which will also help his NBA chances. He has plenty of bounce that will likely surprise some people
His age is certainly something that could scare people away. He was one of the oldest college players in this year's draft cycle, which makes every good game he has that much more important. Prospective teams will look at his age and put that above his play, so making shots at a high level will be the on-court determinant for his immediate NBA future.