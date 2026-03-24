Mizzou Gymnastics NCAA Championships Seed Revealed: The Buzz

The field for the 2026 NCAA Gymnastics Tournament was revealed on Monday night, with No. 8 Missouri matching its highest-ever seed in a regional. The Tigers enter the bracket as the eighth overall seed in the tournament and second in the Lexington regional.

Watch: No. 8 #Mizzou gymnastics (@MizzouGym) is headed to the Lexington Regional for the NCAA Championships, as the No. 2 seed in the regional.



Among other teams, the Tigers will see some squads they've competed against this season in No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 9 Arkansas & No. 16… pic.twitter.com/Q2Qu1v4u01 — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) March 23, 2026

The complete field of teams in the Lexington region are:

No. 1 Oklahoma

No. 8 Missouri

No. 9 Arkansas

No. 16 Kentucky

No. 18 Ohio State

No. 21 North Carolina State

No. 27 Maryland

No. 31 Central Michigan

No. 36 Rutgers

We’re headed back to the Bluegrass State‼️



Mizzou gymnastics starts its NCAA Championship journey as the No. 2 seed at the Lexington Regional ✅#MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/hbXNeIo6LT — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) March 23, 2026

The Tigers kick off tournament competition at noon on April 3 at Historic Memorial Coliseum in Kentucky. Missouri's round one quad consists of the 9th-seeded Arkansas, as well as NC State and Maryland.

If the Tigers are among the two teams advancing in the bracket, they will compete against the two best qualifiers of the opposite quad in their region. Central Michigan and Rutgers will compete head-to-head in a dual meet with the winner advancing into the second quad of the Lexington regional. Rounding out the second quad are top overall seed Oklahoma, host school No. 16 Kentucky and Ohio State.

The Tigers have evolved into a gymnastics powerhouse over the past decade, with last season serving as a breakthrough for the program. A season ago, Missouri advanced to the NCAA Championship meet, competing in its first-ever Four on the Floor. Ultimately, Missouri placed third overall and set a program record for its best team finish.

For each of the past 11 seasons, the Tigers have been among the top-16 seeded teams in the field while finishing among the top-15 teams for five consecutive years. The Tigers will look to continue breaking new ground as competition begins in just over a week. All regional competitions will be available to watch on ESPN+.

The Buzz: March 24

Despite a season-ending loss to BYU in the second round of the WBIT, Missouri's Grace Slaughter continued to climb the school record books. With a strong outing on Monday, she has scored the fifth-most points in a single season in program history.

Milestone bucket 🐯@graciekkay10 has scored the fifth most points in a single season in program history!#MIZ x #OurZou pic.twitter.com/EKr3sLeCPY — Mizzou Women’s Basketball (@MizzouWBB) March 24, 2026

Men's basketball has offered 2029 forward out of St Louis, Majok Mayuen Ater.

I am blessed to receive my first Division 1 offer from the University of Missouri! Thankful and blessed! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/e62ZD3QRM4 — Majok mayuen Ater (@MajokKau) March 23, 2026

Monday's Mizzou Results

Women's Basketball: Lost 93-75 to BYU in second round of WBIT - RECAP, Stats

Men's Golf: Day 2 of The Hootie and Bulls Bay at Awendaw, S.C. - Results

Tuesday's Mizzou Schedule

Baseball: vs. Illinois 6 p.m. in O'Fallon - Stats, Listen

Men's Golf: Day 3 of The Hootie and Bulls Bay at Awendaw, S.C.

Softball: vs. SIUE 5 p.m. in Edwardsville, Ill. on ESPN+ - Stats, Watch

Countdown to Mizzou Football's Season Opener...

163 Days.

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

“As I look back on it, it’s kind of funny how it all worked out. My first choice was Wichita State, because they were the strongest school in the Midwest at that time. But [Shaon and I] both decided on MU and then Brett came to MU, too. It was really pretty neat to have all three brothers at one school.” Ryan Fry

Read More Missouri Tigers News...