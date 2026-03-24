Mizzou Gymnastics NCAA Championships Seed Revealed: The Buzz
The field for the 2026 NCAA Gymnastics Tournament was revealed on Monday night, with No. 8 Missouri matching its highest-ever seed in a regional. The Tigers enter the bracket as the eighth overall seed in the tournament and second in the Lexington regional.
The complete field of teams in the Lexington region are:
No. 1 Oklahoma
No. 8 Missouri
No. 9 Arkansas
No. 16 Kentucky
No. 18 Ohio State
No. 21 North Carolina State
No. 27 Maryland
No. 31 Central Michigan
No. 36 Rutgers
The Tigers kick off tournament competition at noon on April 3 at Historic Memorial Coliseum in Kentucky. Missouri's round one quad consists of the 9th-seeded Arkansas, as well as NC State and Maryland.
If the Tigers are among the two teams advancing in the bracket, they will compete against the two best qualifiers of the opposite quad in their region. Central Michigan and Rutgers will compete head-to-head in a dual meet with the winner advancing into the second quad of the Lexington regional. Rounding out the second quad are top overall seed Oklahoma, host school No. 16 Kentucky and Ohio State.
The Tigers have evolved into a gymnastics powerhouse over the past decade, with last season serving as a breakthrough for the program. A season ago, Missouri advanced to the NCAA Championship meet, competing in its first-ever Four on the Floor. Ultimately, Missouri placed third overall and set a program record for its best team finish.
For each of the past 11 seasons, the Tigers have been among the top-16 seeded teams in the field while finishing among the top-15 teams for five consecutive years. The Tigers will look to continue breaking new ground as competition begins in just over a week. All regional competitions will be available to watch on ESPN+.
The Buzz: March 24
- Despite a season-ending loss to BYU in the second round of the WBIT, Missouri's Grace Slaughter continued to climb the school record books. With a strong outing on Monday, she has scored the fifth-most points in a single season in program history.
- Men's basketball has offered 2029 forward out of St Louis, Majok Mayuen Ater.
Monday's Mizzou Results
Women's Basketball: Lost 93-75 to BYU in second round of WBIT - RECAP, Stats
Men's Golf: Day 2 of The Hootie and Bulls Bay at Awendaw, S.C. - Results
Tuesday's Mizzou Schedule
Baseball: vs. Illinois 6 p.m. in O'Fallon - Stats, Listen
Men's Golf: Day 3 of The Hootie and Bulls Bay at Awendaw, S.C.
Softball: vs. SIUE 5 p.m. in Edwardsville, Ill. on ESPN+ - Stats, Watch
Countdown to Mizzou Football's Season Opener...
163 Days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
“As I look back on it, it’s kind of funny how it all worked out. My first choice was Wichita State, because they were the strongest school in the Midwest at that time. But [Shaon and I] both decided on MU and then Brett came to MU, too. It was really pretty neat to have all three brothers at one school.”Ryan Fry
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Brady Shanahan is a journalism student at the University of Missouri, and covers baseball and softball for Missouri Tigers On SI. He's from the St. Louis area and has contributed to The Maneater student newspaper, Columbia Missourian, KOMU 8, and KCOU as a beat reporter.Follow Brady_Shanahan_