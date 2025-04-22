Mizzou Women's Basketball Senior Enters Transfer Portal
Missouri women's basketball senior forward Laniah Randle is entering the transfer portal, per Talia Goodman of On3sports.
Randle has exhausted four seasons of eligibility, and will be seeking a fifth by entering the portal. She marks the eighth Missouri Tiger to enter the portal, and the third senior to do so. Randle was not expected to be with the Tigers next season, so her departure presumably doesn't throw off any major plans head coach Kellie Harper had.
Randle spent the first three years of her collegiate career with Southern Illinois, before transfering to Missouri for what was thought to be her final year in 2024-2025. With the Tigers, she averaged 11.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in 32 appearances.
Randle eclipsed the 20 point mark four times this season, including a season-high 22 points against the Texas Longhorns. Her shining moment came against Arkansas, when the forward stole an inbound pass and sunk the game-winning layup with 2.5 seconds left for the Tigers' third Southeastern Conference win of the season.
Given that Randle scored the second-most total points for the Tigers on the season, five of Missouri's top seven scorers have now moved on from the team. Today, April 22, is the last day for players to enter the transfer portal. So without any more last-minute decisions, it seems that the rest of the Tigers' roster is sticking around.
