Four Mizzou Greats to be Inducted into Missouri Sports Hall of Fame
Three former Missouri Tigers players along with a legendary broadcaster will be inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.
Headlining the list is quarterback Chase Daniel, Missouri's all-time leader in both passing yards (12,515) and passing touchdowns (101). Daniel led the Tigers to wins in both the Alama Bowl in 2007 and the Cotton Bowl in 2008.
Daniel is followed by Ben Askren, a former mixed martial artist who took home gold medals in two national tournaments. He earned gold in three Big 12 Championships (2004, 2006, 2007) and silver in 2007.
Staying in the lane of Olympic sports, Jake Jacobsen, the first coach of Missouri's gymnastics program when it was founded in 1979, will also be inducted into the class. He coached Missouri gymnastics for 20 years, leading the team to NCAA Regional tournaments in 13 of those.
Finally, former ESPN broadcaster John Anderson, a graduate of the University of Missouri's School of Journalism, will be joining the hall after retiring from ESPN in June. He will be returning to Columbia in January of 2025 as a faculty member for the Missouri School of Journalism.
The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame is located in Springfield and will induct the 12-person class in October. Here's the full Class of 2024.
Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2024
• University of Missouri QB Chase Daniel
• University of Missouri wrestler Ben Askren
• Broadcaster John Anderson
• University of Missouri Gymnastics coach Jake Jacobson
• Harrisburg High School Basketball Coach Steve Combs
• Lincoln University athlete, coach & administrator Tim Abney
• Former Volleyball player for Salem High School and Columbia College Amy Mesa Frederick
• Baseball coach at Helias Catholic High School & Westminister College Denny Hughes
• Sports organizer Greg Logsdon
• Softball coach at North Shelby High School Angie Resa
• Marathon runner for Sedalia-Smith Cotton and the University of Missouri Steve Stonecipher-Fisher
• President's Award Recipient Tom Henke
•1975 & 1977 Rock Bridge Football State Championship Football
• 1981-1986 Palmyra Girls Basketball
• 1988-2007 Putnam County Softball
• 1987-1989 Helias Catholic Baseball
