Kickoff Time Announced for Mizzou's Week 4 Game Against Vanderbilt
The Missouri Tigers' week 4 game against Vanderbilt on September 21 will kick off at either 2:30 or 3:15 p.m. CT, the SEC announced Monday morning. The game will be broadcasted on one of the following networks; ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or the SEC Network.
The fourth-straight home game to open the season for Missouri was initially given a flex designation, between a window of 3:30 and 7 p.m. kick off times.
The week 4 matchup will open the SEC slate for Missouri, which the Tigers put together a 6-2 record in during the 2023 season. It will be one of five conference matchups for the SEC in week 4.
Week 4 SEC Schedule
Missouri faced Vanderbilt in week 6 of 2023, winning 38-21 on the road. Quarterback Brady Cook threw for 395 yards in the win, then a career best. His four passing touchdowns in the game, two of them going to wide receiver Luther Burden III, is still a career high.
It will also serve as the final home game before Missouri hits the road for the first time in the 2024 season, traveling to College Station, Texas to take on Texas A&M. After Missouri's trip down south, it travel northeast for a second-straight road game against UMass.
Following the trip to UMass, Missouri will round its 2024 season with six conference opponents; vs. Auburn, at Alabama, vs. Oklahoma, at South Carolina, at Mississippi State, vs. Arkansas.
The games with previously undesignated kickoff times — UMass, Auburn, Alabama, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Mississippi State and Arkansas — are expected to have game details announced on the Monday of the week before the game (12 days ahead of the game date).
