Mizzou Central

How Missouri Players are Doing in the NFL Preseason; The Buzz, August 11, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mizzou athletics, including full TV listings.

Joey Van Zummeren

Cardinals rookie defensive lineman Darius Robinson (56) roams the sidelines during a game against the Saints at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024.
Cardinals rookie defensive lineman Darius Robinson (56) roams the sidelines during a game against the Saints at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Good morning, Missouri fans. Welcome to the morning buzz for news and updates on everything with Missouri athletics.

Saturday afternoon, as Eli Drinkwitz was talking to reporters about the standard set by the coaching staff and the team's previous leaders, some of the players who helped instill the culture in 2023 were making their debuts with their respective NFL teams. Here's a quick recap of how some of Missouri rookies did in week 1 of the NFL preseason.

Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

Rakestraw made his debut with the Detroit Lions Thursday afternoon against the New York Giants. In the first quarter, Rakestraw had lock down coverage on Isiah Hodgins, causing Drew Lock to throw an interception into the hands of Lions safety Brandon Joseph.

Harrison Mevis

The "Thiccer Kicker" only had one opportunity to kick Thursday night with the Carolina Panthers, making a 41-yard kick late in the game for the Panthers' only points of the night.

Ty'Ron Hopper

Hopper suffered an ankle injury this past week and was unable to play for the Green Bay Packers Saturday. Hopper did earn first-team reps in practice for the past week with Edgerrin Cooper, the Packers second-round selection, also missing time with injury.

Javon Foster

Foster was subbed in at left tackle for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cody Schrader

Schrader had momentum, at least from the outside looking in, heading into his first game with the San Francisco 49ers; Unfortunately for him, he only received five carries Saturday night that he took for six yards. He also had one catch that led to a three-yard gain. The 49ers' offensive line didn't do him any favors.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Branden Allen (17) hands the ball off to running back Cody Schrader (38)
Aug 10, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Branden Allen (17) hands the ball off to running back Cody Schrader (38) against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports / Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Darius Robinson

Robinson's sole tackle of the night came on the second play of the game when he brought down New Orleans Saints' running back Alvin Kamara. But his impact was greater than what showed on the stat sheet, being a problem for the Saints offensive line in the time he played.

J.C. Carlies

The former Missouri safety, turned linebacker, will make his debut with the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at noon when they take on the Denver Broncos.

Yesterday's Results

Missouri soccer won 2-0 in an exhibition game against Wisconsin. First-team All-SEC forward Kylee Simmons and freshman Landis Canada scored the two goals for Missouri. The Tigers regular season opener is set for Thursday, August 15.

Did you notice?

• Freshman receiver James Madison made an incredible, one-handed catch over Cam Keys in Saturday's scrimmage. Both Madison and Keys have been mentioned as standouts so far through fall camp. Keys couldn't do much more on this rep.

Countdown to Missouri Football's season opener:

18 days.

More from Missouri on SI:

Injury Updates, Fall Camp News from Eli Drinkwitz

Missouri Football Fall Camp Practice Report: Day 10

Missouri Tight End Brett Norfleet Has Always Stood Above the Rest

Check out our social media...

Published
Joey Van Zummeren

JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is a sports journalist from Belleville, Ill. He's currently a freshman at the University of Missouri studying journalism, and joined MizzouCentral as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.

Home/News