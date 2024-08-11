How Missouri Players are Doing in the NFL Preseason; The Buzz, August 11, 2024
Saturday afternoon, as Eli Drinkwitz was talking to reporters about the standard set by the coaching staff and the team's previous leaders, some of the players who helped instill the culture in 2023 were making their debuts with their respective NFL teams. Here's a quick recap of how some of Missouri rookies did in week 1 of the NFL preseason.
Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
Rakestraw made his debut with the Detroit Lions Thursday afternoon against the New York Giants. In the first quarter, Rakestraw had lock down coverage on Isiah Hodgins, causing Drew Lock to throw an interception into the hands of Lions safety Brandon Joseph.
Harrison Mevis
The "Thiccer Kicker" only had one opportunity to kick Thursday night with the Carolina Panthers, making a 41-yard kick late in the game for the Panthers' only points of the night.
Ty'Ron Hopper
Hopper suffered an ankle injury this past week and was unable to play for the Green Bay Packers Saturday. Hopper did earn first-team reps in practice for the past week with Edgerrin Cooper, the Packers second-round selection, also missing time with injury.
Javon Foster
Foster was subbed in at left tackle for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Cody Schrader
Schrader had momentum, at least from the outside looking in, heading into his first game with the San Francisco 49ers; Unfortunately for him, he only received five carries Saturday night that he took for six yards. He also had one catch that led to a three-yard gain. The 49ers' offensive line didn't do him any favors.
Darius Robinson
Robinson's sole tackle of the night came on the second play of the game when he brought down New Orleans Saints' running back Alvin Kamara. But his impact was greater than what showed on the stat sheet, being a problem for the Saints offensive line in the time he played.
J.C. Carlies
The former Missouri safety, turned linebacker, will make his debut with the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at noon when they take on the Denver Broncos.
Yesterday's Results
Missouri soccer won 2-0 in an exhibition game against Wisconsin. First-team All-SEC forward Kylee Simmons and freshman Landis Canada scored the two goals for Missouri. The Tigers regular season opener is set for Thursday, August 15.
Did you notice?
• Freshman receiver James Madison made an incredible, one-handed catch over Cam Keys in Saturday's scrimmage. Both Madison and Keys have been mentioned as standouts so far through fall camp. Keys couldn't do much more on this rep.
Countdown to Missouri Football's season opener:
18 days.
