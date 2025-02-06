Mizzou Central

Mizzou Women's Basketball to Host Annual Pink Out Game; The Buzz, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mizzou athletics, including full TV listings.

Matt Guzman

Mizzou women's basketball is set to host the No. 6 LSU Tigers Thursday evening for the annual MU Health Care Pink Out game.
Mizzou women's basketball is set to host the No. 6 LSU Tigers Thursday evening for the annual MU Health Care Pink Out game. / Photo via Mizzou Athletics

Thursday night, Missouri women's basketball will host the No. 6-ranked LSU Tigers at Mizzou Arena in its 10th conference game of the season.

Coming off a narrow loss to the Tennessee Volunteers, the Tigers are looking for their second SEC win — a tall order considering the opponent in town — behind standout sophomore Grace Slaughter, Ashton Judd and Laniah Randle.

At the arena, Mizzou Athletics is hosting its annual MU Health Care Pink Out game. The Tigers will recognize those affected by breast cancer throughout the game to go along with some activations.

Now, on to the rest of The Buzz:

Today's Schedule

Mizzou Results

  • Missouri men's basketball fell on the road to the No. 4-ranked Tennessee Volunteers Wednesday evening, 85-81. Tamar Bates led the Tigers' scoring with 22 points.

Did you notice?

  • Wednesday was National Girls and Women in Sports Day across the United States
  • Mizzou Athletics launched a public webcam to show daily progress being made as part of the Memorial Stadium Improvements Project, and it gained plenty of traction.

Read more Missouri Tigers news:

Dennis Gates Still Doesn't Believe Mizzou's 'Ceiling' Has Been Reached
Mizzou Gymnast Rewrites Record
Where Mizzou Places in Bracketology, KenPom and More in First Week of February

Check out our social media:

Published
Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News