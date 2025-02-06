Mizzou Women's Basketball to Host Annual Pink Out Game; The Buzz, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025
Thursday night, Missouri women's basketball will host the No. 6-ranked LSU Tigers at Mizzou Arena in its 10th conference game of the season.
Coming off a narrow loss to the Tennessee Volunteers, the Tigers are looking for their second SEC win — a tall order considering the opponent in town — behind standout sophomore Grace Slaughter, Ashton Judd and Laniah Randle.
At the arena, Mizzou Athletics is hosting its annual MU Health Care Pink Out game. The Tigers will recognize those affected by breast cancer throughout the game to go along with some activations.
Now, on to the rest of The Buzz:
Today's Schedule
Mizzou Results
- Missouri men's basketball fell on the road to the No. 4-ranked Tennessee Volunteers Wednesday evening, 85-81. Tamar Bates led the Tigers' scoring with 22 points.
Did you notice?
- Wednesday was National Girls and Women in Sports Day across the United States
- Mizzou Athletics launched a public webcam to show daily progress being made as part of the Memorial Stadium Improvements Project, and it gained plenty of traction.
