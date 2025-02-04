Dennis Gates Still Doesn't Believe Mizzou's 'Ceiling' Has Been Reached
A 17-4 record. Sole possession of the No. 3 seed in the SEC. Quality wins over the likes of the Kansas Jayhawks, Florida Gators and Mississippi State Bulldogs.
In spite of all the success the No. 15 Missouri Tigers have embarked on in the 2024-25 season thus far, coach Dennis Gates still isn't convinced they've reached their ceiling yet.
"I truly believe that there's another level or two that we can go to," Gates said in a press conference Monday. "I base it off the potential that I see every day in practice, but also the group of men that we have in our locker room."
The level that Missouri has played at since conference play opened up as been impressive as is. It's only dropped games to the No. 1 Auburn Tigers and an upset loss on the road to the Texas Longhorns, otherwise it has taken care of business through impressive play on both ends.
Caleb Grill has asserted himself as possibly the best 3-point shooter in the country, averaging 13.2 points per game on 49% shooting from behind the arc. Tamar Bates is expanding on his junior campaign with 13.5 points per game, while transfer Mark Mitchell has settled in nicely with 12.8 points per game.
Going beyond the trio of leading scorers, the development of Anthony Robinson II and Trent Pierce has been a shining part of the Tigers' season. Transfers Tony Perkins and Marques Warrick have fit well, and the freshman class has already made a strong impact on the team.
A lot moving pieces came through Missouri since its an 0-18 finish in the SEC a year ago, but through months of team building and buying into Gates' vision of the program, it's been a seamless transition. For the next stretch until tournament play begins, it's all about connecting even further.
"Making sure that we're showing up from an emotional, mental and physical standpoint to each and every game, no matter the environment," Gates said on the next steps for the Tigers to reach their ceiling. "The other part of it is making sure all cylinders are clicking. We've yet to play a game where every single person is playing up to their potential."
The rest of conference play allows Missouri some time to iron out the kinks and put itself in the best possible position for the SEC Tournament. Currently, it would receive a bye on the first and second days of the tournament, and it will want to keep that advantage intact.
The Tigers will face one of their toughest opponents remaining on the calendar — the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers — at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Knoxville, Tenn. It's yet another chance for them to not only notch a statement win, but reach closer to their metaphorical ceiling.