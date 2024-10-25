Recruiting Rundown: Missouri Extends Offers To Talented Prospects
The Missouri Tigers were mostly quiet on the recruiting front this week, with football preparing for a showdown at Bryant-Denny Stadium with the Alabama Crimson Tide who are reeling after dropping two of the last three games.
Despite a mostly quiet report, the Tigers were still somewhat active on the recruiting trail, extending offers to a few talented prospects.
2026 cornerback Nick Hankins out of Belleville, Illinois picked up an offer while on a visit to Columbia this past weekend. At 6-foot-1, 180 lbs., Hankins is already close to the ideal size for an SEC corner as just a junior. He holds offers from seven other schools: Wisconsin, Northwestern, Northern Illinois, Missouri State, Miami (OH), Kent State and Illinois.
2027 wideout Ah'mari Stevens from Fort Lauderdale, Florida also picked up an offer from the Tigers this week.
Tigers target Jackson Cantwell is now the No. 2 overall player in the class of 2026 and is officially a 5-star prospect. Missouri is battling several of the nation's top schools for the highly touted player, including Alabama who is hosting the 6-foot-7 offensive tackle for a visit this weekend.
One of the most exciting names in the 2025 recruiting class announced his commitment day this week. Tobi Haastrup, who is in just his first year of organized football and already a 4-star prospect, announced, via social media, that he will be making his decision on December 2nd.
One of Missouri's premier commitments in the 2025 class, offensive tackle Lamont Rodgers, earned official 5-star status this week, further bolstering the Tigers strong class. Rogers is ninth ranked player in the state of Texas and the sixth ranked offensive tackle in the nation.
2025 Commits
- ATH Charles Bass, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs. - East Saint Louis, Missouri (Committed 07/10/2024)
- ATH Jamarion Morrow, 5-foot-9, 180 lbs. - Memphis, Tennessee (Committed 06/14/2024)
- CB Mark Manfred, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 06/23/2024)
- DL Jason Dowell, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Belleville, Illinois (Committed 04/19/2024)
- DL Joshua Lewis, 6-foot-4, 245 lbs. - Geismar, Louisiana (Committed 04/22/2024)
- EDGE Daeden Hopkins, 6-foot-6, 210 lbs. - Hermann, Missouri (Committed 04/30/2024)
- LB Dante McClellan, 6-foot, 210 lbs. - Canton, Ohio (Committed 04/22/2024)
- LB Jason King, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - Saint Louis, Missouri (Committed 04/27/2024)
- OL Lamont Rogers, 6-foot-6, 311 lbs. - Mesquite, Texas (Committed 07/06/2024)
- OL Jack Lange, 6-foot-8, 290 lbs. - Eureka, Missouri (Committed 04/24/2024)
- OL Henry Fenuku, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Fort Worth, Texas (Committed 06/10/2024)
- OL Keiton Jones, 6-foot-4, 315 lbs. - Coffeyville, Kansas (Committed 07/07/2024)
- QB Matt Zollers, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Royersford, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/04/2024)
- TE Dakotah Terrell, 6-foot-7, 215 lbs. - Pocola, Oklahoma (Committed 09/30/2024)
- WR Donovan Olugbode, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida (Committed 07/05/2024)
- WR Shaun Terry, 5-foot-10, 170 lbs. - Ironton, Ohio (Committed 06/20/2024)
2025 Targets
- ATH Cashus Shivers, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Detroit, Michigan
- ATH Landon Pace, 6-foot-3, 215 lbs. - St. Louis, Missouri
- DL Willie Fletcher, 6-foot-3, 225 lbs. - Detroit, Michigan
- EDGE Tobi Haastrup, 6-foot-4, 230 lbs. - Houston, Texas
- LB Chase Pearsall, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - Lees Summit, Missouri
- LB Christian Pierce, 6-foot, 210 lbs. - Oak Lawn, Illinois
- S Jay'len Mosley, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Jackson, Tennessee
- TE Trent Oiler, 6-foot-5, 225 lbs. - Brookfield, Wisconsin
- WR Caden Butler, 6-foot, 175 lbs. - Temecula, California
2026 Targets
- ATH Ian Premer, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Great Bend, Kansas
- Mack Sutter, 6-foot-5, 225 lbs. - Dunlap, Illinois
- CB Bralan Womack, 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - Flowood, Mississippi
- CB Elbert Hill, 5-foot-10, 170 lbs. - Akron, Ohio
- CB Caden Harris, 6-foot, 160 lbs. - Brownsville, Tennessee
- CB Henry Perrymond, 5-foot-11, 167 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio
- CB Chaston Smith, 6-foot-1, 151 lbs. - Chattanooga, Tennessee
- CB Justin Hopkins, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Nashville, Tennessee
- DL McHale Blade, 6-foot-4, 230 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois
- DL Jamarcus Whyce, 6-foot-1, 265 lbs. - Dayton, Ohio
- DL Carter Luckie, 6-foot-5, 265 lbs. - Norcross, Georgia
- EDGE Titan Davis, 6-foot-5, 238 lbs. - Saint Louis, Missouri
- EDGE Hunter Higgins, 6-foot-5, 240 lbs. - Wichita, Kansas
- EDGE Jacob Alexander, 6-foot-4, 240 lbs. - Frankfort, Illinois
- EDGE Landon Bland, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Carthage, Missouri
- LB Cincere Johnson, 6-foot-3, 225 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio
- LB Storm Miller, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. - Strongsville, Ohio
- OL Darius Gray, 6-foot-2, 277 lbs. - Richmond, Virginia
- OL Maxwell Robinson, 6-foot-4, 270 lbs. - Derby, Kansas
- OL Sam Greer, 6-foot-6, 310 lbs. - Akron, Ohio
- OL Will Conroy, 6-foot-3, 275 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio
- OL Gabriel OSensa, 6-foot-7, 300 lbs. - Chattanooga, Tennessee
- OL Adam Guthrie, 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - Washington Court House, Ohio
- OL Katrell Webb, 6-foot-2, 230 lbs. - Suwanee, Georgia
- OL Casey Thomann, 6-foot-7, 302 lbs. - Oiney, Illinois
- RB Shahn Alston, 5-foot-9, 205 lbs. - Painesville, Ohio
- S Cortex Redding, 6-foot, 175 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia
- S Jordan Smith, 6-foot-1, 185 lbs. - Warner Robins, Georgia
- S Kaden Gebhardt, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Lewis Center, Ohio
- S Craig Tutt, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- TE Isaac JEnsen, 6-foot-6, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska
- TE Lincoln Keyes, 6-foot-6, 220 lbs. - Saline, Michigan
- TE Evan Jacobson, 6-foot-7, 220 lbs. - Waukee, Iowa
- TE JC Anderson, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs. - Mt. Zion, Illinois
- WR Mason James, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Norman, Oklahoma
- Zachary Washington, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Wheaton, Illinois
- Tre'von McGory, 6-foot, 170 lbs. - Germantown, Tennessee
- Javonte Smith, 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Jackson, Tennessee