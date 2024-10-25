Top 2025 Hoops Recruit Names Missouri in Top Four
Class of 2025 prospect and third ranked player in the state of Missouri Davion Hannah announced his top four schools this week, including the Tigers.
Hannah is a 6-foot-5, 175 lb. guard from Branson, Missouri and is ranked as one of the top-35 players in the nation.
Alongside Missouri are in-conference rival Alabama, Ohio State and Cincinnati. Hannah most recently visited Cincinnati in early October, but took a trip to Columbia in September.
Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Hannah transferred to the Link Academy in June for his senior season of basketball. The Link Academy Lions wons the 2023 GEICO High School Boys Basketball National Championship, defeating several of the other premier high schools teams in the country along the way.
As a junior at Nicolet High School in Wisconsin, Hannah averaged nearly a double-double with 18.8 points per game and 8.3 rebounds per game. He led the Knights to a 24-5 record and a berth in the semi-finals of the state tournament.
As of now, Missouri has just one commit for the 2025 recruiting class: 4-Star point guard Aaron Rowe from Columbia, Missouri, but the Tigers finished with the fifth ranked class in 2024, and also brought in a few of the nations top transfer prospects in Tony Perkins from Iowa and Mark Mitchell from Duke.