Pair of Tigers Named to Gymnastics All-American Teams: The Buzz

Missouri's senior Addison Lawrence and freshman Kimarra Echols received All-American honors. Lawrence locked up a spot on the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association first team for her season-long performance on the balance beam. Meanwhile, Echols secured a spot on the WCGA All-American second-team for the uneven bars.

The duo of Tigers makes up Missouri's 21st and 22nd All-Americans in program history. Lawrence is just the 8th Missouri Tiger to be selected to the first team. Echols is also in rare company as she became the first freshman to earn an All-American selection since Helen Hu achieved the feat in the 2020 season.

Kimarra Echols: 2026 WCGA Regular Season Uneven Bars Second Team All-American



🔗 https://t.co/rGq6BCPNOU#MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/IBeid4PFJT — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) March 30, 2026

Echols has achieved great success in her first collegiate season. Her contributions were immediate difference makers for Missouri. Among her various standout performances are the season-high 9.950 score that the recieved twice this year. She did so once against Kentucky and again versus Alabama.

Addison Lawrence: 2026 WCGA Regular Season Balance Beam First Team All-American



🔗 https://t.co/rGq6BCPNOU#MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/3KKHQz5msk — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) March 30, 2026

Lawrence established herself as one of the most consistent performers in the country, with repeated standout showings across her final season with the Tigers. A first-team placement is reserved for the top-eight gymnasts of each event throughout the season.

Lawrence will have her last chance at a National Championship, while Echols will receive her first glimpse of NCAA Championship action as the eighth-seeded Tigers will compete in a quad with No. 9 Arkansas, NC State, and Maryland in the opening round of the bracket. Missouri received a two seed in the Lexington, Kentucky Region and will be in action at noon on April 3.

The Buzz: March 31

The historic announcement was made on Monday that Missouri would be taking part in the first ever volleyball match at Wrigley Field. The Tigers will face national powerhouse Nebraska in the SEC/Big Ten matchup on Sept. 6. - READ

History Will Be Made At Wrigley Field This Fall 🏐🐯



The Tigers are set to take on Nebraska in the FIRST EVER Volleyball Match at Wrigley Field on Sept. 6‼️



🔗 https://t.co/EWNZQu5Wh7#MIZ 🐯🏐 | #LoveFamilyGrit pic.twitter.com/axD5fkJN6H — Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) March 30, 2026

Women's basketball Head Coach Kellie Harper finished year one with the program by marking the best debut season by any coach in program history. She boasted one of the nation's top shooting teams and will look to continue team success into the future with one of the top-25 recruiting classes in the country.

Monday's Mizzou Results

No events took place on Monday

Tuesday's Mizzou Schedule

Softball: Takes on in-state foe Missouri State on the road at 5 p.m. in Springfield - Live Stats

Takes on in-state foe Missouri State on the road at 5 p.m. in Springfield - Live Stats Baseball: Faces the Kansas Jayhawks in a Border War showdown at 4:30 p.m. in Columbia - Listen, Live Stats

Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2026 opener...

156 Days.

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

"People always remember me because of my eyes." Max Scherzer

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