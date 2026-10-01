Previewing Mizzou vs. Florida on the 'All Things Mizzou' Podcast

No. 25 Missouri (3-1, 0-1 in Southeastern Conference) is set to host No. 8 Florida (4-0, 2-0) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium. This is the first matchup in Columbia featuring two ranked teams since Missouri hosted then-No. 3 Texas A&M on Nov. 8, 2025.

Missouri is fresh off a 31-24 road loss to a ranked Mississippi State squad, while Florida exploded for a 52-28 win over then-top-5 Ole Miss.

Missouri On SI beat reporters Killian Wright and Zachary Knox-Doyle were in Starkville, covering Missouri's loss. They recap the loss, what it means for Missouri going forward and preview the Tigers' looming matchup with the Gators.

You can watch the full episode using the YouTube, or through Apple, Spotify, and other podcast platforms.

Persisting issues showed against Mississippi State

Missouri once again got off to a slow start, putting itself in a 14-0 first-half deficit in the electric environment. This is the third consecutive game in which Missouri has trailed by at least a touchdown before scoring, and the second in which it trailed by two scores.

The Tigers eventually battled back to take the lead in the fourth quarter — once again standing tall in the face of adversity — but costly, untimely penalties, lapses in the secondary and two final drives that sputtered to an end led to the eventual loss regardless.

Florida brings huge test to Columbia

Florida's high-powered offense is fueled primarily by star running back Jadan Baugh, who's already tallied 600 yards and 11 touchdowns on the season. Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz compared Baugh to MU tailback Ahmad Hardy, a comparison that's not hard to put together, given Baugh leads the nation in missed tackles forced and is third in yards after contact.

The Gators have scored at 44 or more points in each of their first four outings, including a 44-point outburst on the road against Auburn and the 52-point showing at home against Ole Miss.

Florida, still undefeated and now ranked No. 8 in the latest AP Poll, presents the biggest challenge the Tigers have faced yet in 2026.

Topics discussed

Austin Simmons' play against MSU

What went wrong on at the end of MU-MSU?

Can Missouri's run game, secondary get back on track?

Missouri's season is not over; it has a chance against Florida

Missouri needs to make QB Aaron Philo beat it, not Baugh

Can Daeden Hopkins continue his success?

Score predictions

Knox-Doyle: 34-31 Missouri

Wright: 34-31 Florida

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