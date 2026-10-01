Previewing Mizzou vs. Florida on the 'All Things Mizzou' Podcast
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No. 25 Missouri (3-1, 0-1 in Southeastern Conference) is set to host No. 8 Florida (4-0, 2-0) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium. This is the first matchup in Columbia featuring two ranked teams since Missouri hosted then-No. 3 Texas A&M on Nov. 8, 2025.
Missouri is fresh off a 31-24 road loss to a ranked Mississippi State squad, while Florida exploded for a 52-28 win over then-top-5 Ole Miss.
Missouri On SI beat reporters Killian Wright and Zachary Knox-Doyle were in Starkville, covering Missouri's loss. They recap the loss, what it means for Missouri going forward and preview the Tigers' looming matchup with the Gators.
You can watch the full episode using the YouTube, or through Apple, Spotify, and other podcast platforms.
Persisting issues showed against Mississippi State
Missouri once again got off to a slow start, putting itself in a 14-0 first-half deficit in the electric environment. This is the third consecutive game in which Missouri has trailed by at least a touchdown before scoring, and the second in which it trailed by two scores.
The Tigers eventually battled back to take the lead in the fourth quarter — once again standing tall in the face of adversity — but costly, untimely penalties, lapses in the secondary and two final drives that sputtered to an end led to the eventual loss regardless.
Florida brings huge test to Columbia
Florida's high-powered offense is fueled primarily by star running back Jadan Baugh, who's already tallied 600 yards and 11 touchdowns on the season. Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz compared Baugh to MU tailback Ahmad Hardy, a comparison that's not hard to put together, given Baugh leads the nation in missed tackles forced and is third in yards after contact.
The Gators have scored at 44 or more points in each of their first four outings, including a 44-point outburst on the road against Auburn and the 52-point showing at home against Ole Miss.
Florida, still undefeated and now ranked No. 8 in the latest AP Poll, presents the biggest challenge the Tigers have faced yet in 2026.
Topics discussed
Austin Simmons' play against MSU
What went wrong on at the end of MU-MSU?
Can Missouri's run game, secondary get back on track?
Missouri's season is not over; it has a chance against Florida
Missouri needs to make QB Aaron Philo beat it, not Baugh
Can Daeden Hopkins continue his success?
Score predictions
Knox-Doyle: 34-31 Missouri
Wright: 34-31 Florida
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Originally from Kansas City, Killian Wright covers Mizzou athletics for Missouri Tigers On SI. He's previously served as sports editor for The Maneater, Mizzou's student newspaper, and works as a reporter for the Columbia Missourian. He is set to graduate from the Missouri School of Journalism in 2028. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow killianmwright