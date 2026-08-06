Recapping Mizzou's Media Day on the 'All Things Mizzou' Podcast
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The Missouri Tigers recently had their media day and Missouri On SI reporter Killian Wright was in attendance. Wright, alongside other reporters, talked with a variety of coaches and players and brought an inside scoop to Thursday's episode.
Wright, alongside beat reporter Zach Knox-Doyle, kicked the video off with a discussion on new NCAA eligiblity rules and how it pertains to Missouri football and basketball. The two then transitioned their conversation to the hottest topics from Missouri's media day and fall camp practices, which dominated the majority of the episode.
You can watch the full episode using the YouTube, or through Apple, Spotify, and other podcast platforms.
Mizzou Media Day
Wright conducted conversations with Missouri coaches including offensive line coach Brandon Jones, pass rush specialist and edges coach Brian Early and safeties coach Jacob Yoro. The three all provided insight into their positional groups and gave the two reports many subjects of conversations.
The conversation that Wright and Knox-Doyle started media day discussion with was Austin Simmons' high intelligence. A common thread between Missouri players and coaches was their praise for Simmons' leadership and IQ. Wright and Knox-Doyle gave their thoughts on the importance of the quarterback's high intelligence during the episode.
Topics Discussed
- Simmons' high IQ and its impact
- Luke Work and Logan Reichert's improvement at right tackle
- The edge room's "strength in numbers"
- Mizzou's smart and versatile safety room
- Notable player appearances at fall camp
- Blake Craig's return
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Zachary Knox-Doyle is a journalism student at the University of Missouri and an emphatic consumer of basketball and many other sports. He writes for the Missouri Tigers on SI, is assistant sports editor at the Maneater student newspaper and hosts multiple shows for KCOU. From Normal, Ill., he strives for a work ethic similar to Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson, living by the motto "Good, better, best." KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow mizzou_kcsn