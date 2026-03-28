Big First Inning Helps Mizzou Softball to First SEC Series Win of 2026

Missouri softball wasted little time jumping all over its Tiger counterparts on Saturday.

In a 6-3 win over Auburn, Missouri scored five runs in the first inning off AU starting pitcher SJ Geurin. Much of that success was spurred by a pair of sun-induced mishaps by Auburn center fielder Ma'Nia Womack.

With runners on first and second and no outs, right fielder Sidney Forrester hit a towering pop fly near the warning track in center field.

Womack has been ultra-reliable for her team in the field, as she entered Saturday with just two errors in 70 chances since last season. She's been able to handle most of what's come her way.

What she couldn't handle, however, was the sun, which was beaming over Jane. B Moore Field on Saturday afternoon. As the ball was on its descent, Womack stuck her glove in the air to try and catch the ball while also blocking the sun, but the ball bounced off her glove and rolled onto the warning track. Stefania Abruscato and Addy Waits both scored to put Missouri ahead 2-0.

The next batter, first baseman Abby Hay, hit a pop fly into center field moments later. Once again, Womack stuck her glove in the air, and once again, the ball bounced out of her grasp. Forrester scored from third.

Despite the sameness of both drops, Womack's first miscue wasn't labeled an error, but the second one was. Regardless of how they were scored, Auburn ended up losing two battles on Saturday: one to Missouri, and one to the giant glowing orb in the sky.

Missouri added on two more runs in the top of the first courtesy of consecutive RBI doubles from designated player Abby Carr and second baseman Sophie Smith.

In the top of the second, catcher Stefania Abruscato ripped a solo home run in to right center field, putting MU ahead 6-1.

Missouri starting pitcher Marissa McCann endured some bumps. She gave up a solo home run to Auburn shortstop Alyssa Hastings in the bottom of the first, and two innings later, she allowed three walks in four at-bats, and AU right fielder McKaela Walker capitalized with a sacrifice fly. But McCann struck out Auburn first baseman AnnaLea Adams on a full count to end the inning and strand two runners in scoring position.

After giving up a single to Auburn second baseman Daigle Wilson in the bottom of the fourth, McCann was reliever by Courtney Donahue. McCann finished the afternoon allowing three earned runs on two hits to go along with five walks. But the junior also tallied seven strikeouts.

Donahue was masterful in relief, allowing two hits and no earned runs in three innings of work. With two outs in the ninth and runners on first and second for Auburn, Carr gave up a single, but then struck out Walker to end the game and pick up her third save of the season.

Missouri will aim for its first sweep of an SEC opponent since May 2024 4 on Sunday. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m.

Read more Missouri Tigers news: