Mizzou Softball's Second-Inning Explosion is Catalyst for Win Over Missouri State
Missouri defeated intrastate foe Missouri State Wednesday night in Columbia. The Tigers put together a well-rounded performance to earn their second straight win after dropping four consecutive matchups in late March.
Missouri (20-18) has shown flashes of brilliance on on offense and on the mound at times this season, but seldom have the two come in the same outing. Missouri's 7-2 win against the Bears emphasized the potential of the team.
Cierra Harrison, getting the start for the Tigers, had a standout day on the mound. She struck out eight batters in five complete innings while allowing a single hit before head coach Larissa Anderson introduced Courtney Donahue in the sixth inning to close out the game. Across the final two innings, Donahoe surrendered the Bears only two runs, on a sixth inning to-run homerun.
At the plate, Missouri's production came mostly in the second inning with a dominant offensive onslaught. Stefania Abruscatto was the first of three Tigers to hit home runs in the inning, with a solo blast to take the 1-0 lead.
The Bears responded to the home run by walking Madison Uptegrove. Sophie Smith followed this with a single, advancing Uptegrove to second base. With two Tigers on base, Kayley Lenger drove in both of her teammates with a double. Mya Dodge kept the rally going with her first home run of the season, bringing Lenger home and stretching the gap to 5-0.
Taylor Ebbs rounded out the explosive inning and the Tigers scoring for the day with a two-run shot, with Julia Crenshaw scoring from second base. The Tigers' seven-run second inning outburst was all that was needed for Missouri to coast to the win.
Missouri returns to conference play with an upcoming series against No. 1 Texas, starting at 6 p.m. on April 4 in Columbia. Missouri has the opportunity to defeat the nation's top-ranked team for a second time this year. Earlier this season, Missouri handed then No. 1 ranked Oklahoma its first loss of the season in Columbia.