Walker, Thurman Enter Transfer Portal for Mizzou Softball
On Sunday morning, Mizzou softball was dealt a huge blow. Taylor Pannell, MU's primary closer over the past three seasons, entered the transfer portal.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, Pannell wouldn't be the only departure.
Pannell's exit was part of a mass exodus, as a pair of Mizzou players put their names in the portal on Tuesday. One was Madison Walker, who had an outstanding sophomore season after a rocky freshman campaign.
The Olathe, KS native started 32 games during her freshman year; however, a majority of those starts came early in the season, as she was unseated by Abby Hay at first base. Even though her playing time decreased, she would still find a way to uplift Mizzou on the field. In the win-or-go home Game 3 against Omaha in Regionals, Walker hit a walk-off single in the 15th inning to send MU to Super Regionals.
This past season, Walker was the only player to start all 56 games. She clubbed 18 home runs, the most by a Tiger in a single season since Kimberly Wert had 19 in 2019. Walker also had two separate eight-game hit streaks.
Elsewhere, a freshman also put her name into the portal. Jordyn Thurman will also be looking for a new home; she appeared in just seven games. The Mexico, MO native was slated to be one of three returning players from last season's team; the other two, Hay and Madison Uptegrove, are both from Columbia.