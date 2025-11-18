What's the Legacy of Mizzou Football's Senior Class?: The Extra Point
Watch the video above as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren gives his thoughts on the impact made by Missouri's graduating senior class.
Only two out of the 20 members of Missouri football's senior class spent their entire career with the program on scholarship. Those two were defensive back Daylan Carnell and Connor Tollison, members of the 2021 class, the second recruiting class of Eli Drinkwitz in his time at Missouri.
Tollison was a starter for four years, while Carnell has started for the last three and contributed for the last four. The constant development of those players each year displays the development that is possible for players at Missouri.
On top of those two, there's 12 other players that were starters for Missouri at one point or another. Though there's a lot of transfers, the group's development shows the growth of Missouri's program as a whole.
Here's the buzz for Monday, Nov. 17.
Monday's Mizzou Results
- Mizzou men's basketball defeated Prairie View A&M, 91-73 — Stats
Tuesday's Mizzou Schedule
- Mizzou women's basketball hosts Southern Illinois at 6:30 p.m. at Mizzou Arena
Did you notice?
- In-state football standout, Amaury Powell, was present for the Tigers' final home game of the season. Powell witnessed the Tigers defeating Mississippi State, 49-27.
- Missouri is seemingly out of the hunt for an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament. Missouri lost its regular-season finale after recently appearing on the wrong end of the bubble in tournament bracketology.
- With an at-large bid appearing unlikely, the Tigers' final chance to improve their resume comes in their first-ever participation in the SEC Volleyball Tournament. Missouri has a first-round bye and will face the winner of Ole Miss and LSU at 6:00 p.m. CST on Saturday in Savannah, Ga.
On This Date in Mizzou History
November 18, 1939: Ranked for the first time in the Associated Press poll, Mizzou upset No. 5 Oklahoma, 7-6, at Memorial Stadium. The Tigers went on to capture the Big Six championship, the first of three league titles won under Don Faurot from 1939-42.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
"I only watch the [NBA] playoffs, because that’s when the intensity doubles. The only regular-season games I want to see is if there is a guy from college I want to see, a rookie. I love college athletics. When I was a pro, they played for themselves and their family like they do now. And I understand that. But they don’t play for the team anymore. In pro basketball now, it’s all about the next contract."- John Brown
