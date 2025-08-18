Is North Carolina State's 2026 Recruiting Class Underwhelming?
The North Carolina State Wolfpack have been looking to land the best prospects in the nation. This includes players both inside the state and outside the state of North Carolina, which they have been recruiting. The Wolfpack has landed many commits, as they have landed 18 commits in the class of 2026 and one commit in the 2027 class, which puts them on opposite sides of the success scale for each class.
The 2027 class has been great for the NC State Wolfpack, as many schools have yet to land a commit in the 2027 class. The Wolfpack landed their running back commit and can now focus on other positions primarily.
The 2026 class, on the other hand, hasn't been as favorable. The 2026 class for the Wolfpack consists of 18 commits, which is below par, but they are also running thin on certain positions in the class.
They currently have four commits at the safety position, which is far more than many schools have, as ideally, two to three guys at safety is what you want. This takes away four commitment spots from the total of 18. Then you have to look at the wide receiver position, which is a position where they have landed three commitments.
Having three commits at the wide receiver position is a great thing, but when you start to do the numbers, you realize that they have only 11 commits left on the roster. You can't fill all of the positions you need.
One of the positions that the Wolfpack needs to go get some bodies at is the defensive line. They have so many options that remain uncommitted at the position, but they need to make sure they land at least one guy.
Two would get you by (which is what they have), but three would be ideal. They also need to go get some EDGE rushers in the 2026 class. They currently have no commits off the EDGE. I would argue that this will be their biggest need, as you should take three guys at the position if possible, with two guys at the position being the bare minimum.
To say this class has been a bit underwhelming would be fair, but from an outsider looking in, they still have some targets that they can land. The Wolfpack has plenty of gas left in the tank, but they need to make sure they burn it all so they can say the 2026 cycle went how they would like.
