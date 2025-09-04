Star Wolfpack Defensive End Talks Early Season Success
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Wolfpack defense stormed out of the gates in the season opener against East Carolina. First-year coordinator DJ Eliot had the NC State defense firing on all cylinders throughout the team's 24-17 victory over the Pirates.
Improving the team's pass rush was a major point of emphasis during the offseason for Eliot and head coach Dave Doeren. The team targeted several key players in the transfer portal to help with the issues in getting to the quarterback.
One of the Wolfpack's additions was defensive end Sabastian Harsh, who proved he wasn't just a training camp darling in the opener. The Wyoming transfer was a menace throughout the game. Harsh spoke to the media on Tuesday afternoon, a few days removed from his performance.
Watch Harsh's Press Conference here
Here are some of Harsh's answers from Tuesday afternoon.
On returning to the field and his first experience at Carter-Finley Stadium
- Harsh: "I've been waiting a real long time since entering the portal. It was kind of nice to put any uniform on. I think it makes it really special when it's an NC State one. First experience at Carter-Finley it was awesome. Great fan experience, I know my parents loved it too. Great all-in-one package."
On where his emotions on the field stem from
- Harsh: "Just playing for my brothers, for my family. Coach says it all the time, we're just a team, we're a family. If you take that to heart, it makes even easier to play your best."
On working with fellow edge rusher Cian Slone
- Harsh: "I think (Slone) does a really good job of working really hard every single day. There's times during practice where I'll watch him and it'll juice me up so I want to work harder. I think just being able to feed off each other as a D-line, as a whole defensive unit, the sky is the limit."
On how he was able to continually wreck ECU's game plan in the backfield
- Harsh: "Just training. More than anything, effort beats a lot of schemes and stuff like that. Playing hard and fast, tough football, a lot of times it fixes a lot of the errors that are happening out there."
On if he felt he had something to prove in the ECU game
- Harsh: "Not necessarily myself. Definitely for the team. We played really hard for Ruff (assistant coach Ruffin McNeill). Coach said it, it's a respect game. Just earning our respect back, it was more just playing for the team. Understanding that I'm not doing it for myself but for the team too."
On his initial thoughts regarding Virginia
- Harsh: "I watched the last game on TV. I watched them on tape the last couple of days. I think they're a really good team. They play hard. It's not going to be easy or anything like that. They got guys on scholarship too. Just have to get ready for the game, practice really hard and prepare the right way."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.