2 Wolfpack Players With a Lot to Prove on Pro Day

RALEIGH — The road to the NFL is already well underway for hundreds of college football players, with the Senior Bowl, Shrine Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine all in the rearview at the end of March. Now, programs around the country, including NC State, are hosting Pro Days for their seniors to show off their talent and growth for NFL executives, coaches and scouts.

The Wolfpack is set to host all of those faces at a Pro Day on Tuesday. 19 different members of the 2025 roster are set to participate in workouts and drills during the event, all trying to prove that they might be worthy of a draft pick or a training camp roster spot before the start of the 2026 season. Only Justin Joly and Brandon Cleveland went to the Combine, so others have a lot to prove.

Who needs to shine at Pro Day?

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack linebacker Caden Fordham (1) reacts to his tackle during the first half of the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

LB Caden Fordham

The Wolfpack's defensive captain authored an epic final chapter donning the Tuffy logo on his helmet in 2025. Fordham came roaring back from a devastating knee injury suffered midway through the 2024 season, full of doubt and concern that he might never reach the level he believed he had in him. That didn't turn out to be the case, as he slowly played himself into peak form.

The veteran defender finished the regular season with 130 total tackles, the most in the ACC. He added 56 solo tackles, placing second in that category behind Boston College defensive back KP Price, who ended the 2025 season with 65 solo takedowns. Nationally, Fordham's 130 tackles ranked fifth, but were the most by any linebacker in the four Power Conferences. As an undersized linebacker, he'll need to show off his work ethic and leadership to earn a spot in the league.

TE Cody Hardy

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack tight end Cody Hardy (44) looks on during the warmups of the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

NC State leaned on Joly as its primary pass-catching tight end, but the rest of the position group came together to form one of the most formidable tight end rooms in the country. Hardy was a major part of that after transferring in from the FCS level as a talented blocker. He took that to another level with the Wolfpack, setting a physical tone for the offense that might appeal to some NFL teams.

As a run blocker, Hardy finished the season with an 80.8 grade from Pro Football Focus, one of the best scores for any run blocker on the Wolfpack. 195 of his 292 total snaps were in run blocking situations, where he helped Smothers and redshirt freshman Duke Scott combine for nearly 1,500 yards in the season.