Three 2026 Recruiting Names to Know for NC State
There are still names worth knowing who remain uncommitted for the Wolfpack to target. Take a look.
Brody Smith
Smith is someone who is very talented and has all the potential in the world to be someone that could very well see the field early on in his career as he is someone that is already making strides in the state of Tennessee, which is a state that the North Carolina State Wolfpack would like to recruit heavily out of it given the chance although they haven't really found a lot of success in the state thus far.
He recently took an official visit and everything seemed to go good, but at the same time the Wolfpack will be battling the in-state Tennessee Volunteers for the prospect, which is going to be a tough battle as they seem to be the favorite at this time.
If Smith can continue to do what he's doing at the high school level, there's no question in my mind that he will be one of the better commits in the class for the North Carolina State Wolfpack if they were to take him.
Brendan Alexander
Alexander is someone that we have covered on this site for quite some time as he is someone that very well could commit to the North Carolina State Wolfpack and is likely to commit to them more so than a guy like Smith, however there are still people that will continue to recruit him heavily, simply because he is one of the better uncommitted prospects in the nation at this time.
He plays on the interior of the offensive line just like multiple of their top targets in the class, so if they could land Alexander and Smith, they would be in perfect shape when it comes to adding players later in the class and it would be quite impressive.
Damaad Lewis
Lewis is the lone defensive prospect on this list, as he is someone who will be a freak upfront on the defensive line and continues to be one of the better players in the class at the position.
Despite the ranking, he may have as he is someone who shows true talent, raw potential, but at the same time, there will still be more teams who will be recruiting him, as the Wolfpack won't go down without a fight and have the chance to potentially bring him in, along with the other two guys.
