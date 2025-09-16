How NC State Commit Christian Freeman Has Done Thus Far
The North Carolina State Wolfpack continue to do their job when it comes to recruiting prospects from all over as this has been a point of emphasis for them when it comes to recruiting as they want to be able to bring in the best of the best not only just a few bodies extra but people who will come in and have meaning to their commitment very early on in the class as they want people who has the chance to play very early on.
Not only are they looking for players like that in the 2026 class but now that they have landed 18 commitments in the 2026 class and have a few players that they are targeting in that class they can mainly focus on the 2027 class as is the rest of the nation for the most part aside from a handful of teams as majority of the nation has moved onto the 2027 class faster than typical as this is something that has started to become more of a common occurrence as majority of the players will commit to a school during the summer months.
When it comes to their focus in the 2026 recruiting class, the focus is solely on signing these players when it comes to December as that's where majority of prospects will sign but when it comes to the 2027 class, they are still looking to identify multiple different prospects, but they have been able to do so when it comes to one prospect that they have already gained the commitment from which is one of the more popular names in the class when it comes to the state of North Carolina as they landed one in North Carolina's best running backs.
They landed Christian Freeman from Southeast Raleigh High School.
He is one of the better players inside the state of North Carolina and he continues to do his job very well as he has gotten off to a great start when it comes to the football season.
He has started the season off with 48 carries through four games. Math tells us that his average through the four games is 12.
You would like to see that number up, but luckily, he makes the most of his carries, as he averages over 7.0 yards per carry with a total of 363 yards and an average of 7.6. He is also averaging a touchdown. He is one of the better players in the class at the running back position, and his stats (all from MaxPreps) back that up.
