Jayden Broadie Gets Honest About NC State Recruitment
There are multiple schools that have been doing a great job across the recruiting trail, including the North Carolina State Wolfpack, which has landed players in both the 2026 and 2027 recruiting classes.
With the addition of 18 commits in the 2026 class, it is safe to say that they are still searching for players in the class, but they have mainly moved towards the 2027 recruiting class as the primary class that they are dipping their toes into, as they are trying to land prospects from all over and land prospects from many different positions.
This includes the EDGE position. One of the players that they are going after is Jayden Broadie. Broadie is one of the most important players in the class.
He is an EDGE rusher from the state of North Carolina, who attends the same high school as a majority of the talented prospects inside the state, as he attends Rolesville.
He recently caught up with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI to detail how the recruiting process has been going for him at this time.
EXCLUSIVE: Jayden Broadie Talks NC State Recruitment
- "I would say good coaches reach out to me at least 1-2 times a week," the North Carolina State Wolfpack target stated when speaking to North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI about how well the program has been doing when it comes to recruiting him.
Which coach on the staff does the talented prospect speak with the most? He details more in the conversation with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI.
- "Coach Shaw is who I speak with the most. I do speak with others, but mostly with him. He picks my brain weekly about different things and always wishes me good luck for my games."
Will the prospect be visiting at all this season with the North Carolina State Wolfpack? He went more into detail with North Carolina State Wolfpack
- "I’m not sure."
Are there any schools that are doing a good job in particular? He provides insight into this when speaking to North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI.
- "All schools, because this is all new to me. I’m just taking it all in but keeping my focus on the season right now."
Finally, Broadie would go into detail about what the Wolfpack needs to do to move up in his rankings.
- "Not really sure. I think they doing fine with showing genuine interest in me as a player and person."
