All Wolfpack

Jayden Broadie Gets Honest About NC State Recruitment

Jayden Broadie details his NC State recruitment and more when speaking to North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI.

Caleb Sisk

Jayden Broadie
Jayden Broadie / Jayden Broadie
In this story:

There are multiple schools that have been doing a great job across the recruiting trail, including the North Carolina State Wolfpack, which has landed players in both the 2026 and 2027 recruiting classes.

With the addition of 18 commits in the 2026 class, it is safe to say that they are still searching for players in the class, but they have mainly moved towards the 2027 recruiting class as the primary class that they are dipping their toes into, as they are trying to land prospects from all over and land prospects from many different positions.

This includes the EDGE position. One of the players that they are going after is Jayden Broadie. Broadie is one of the most important players in the class.

He is an EDGE rusher from the state of North Carolina, who attends the same high school as a majority of the talented prospects inside the state, as he attends Rolesville.

He recently caught up with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI to detail how the recruiting process has been going for him at this time.

Aug 28, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren looks on during the warmups prior to the game against East Carolina Pirates at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

EXCLUSIVE: Jayden Broadie Talks NC State Recruitment

  • "I would say good coaches reach out to me at least 1-2 times a week," the North Carolina State Wolfpack target stated when speaking to North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI about how well the program has been doing when it comes to recruiting him.

Which coach on the staff does the talented prospect speak with the most? He details more in the conversation with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI.

  • "Coach Shaw is who I speak with the most. I do speak with others, but mostly with him. He picks my brain weekly about different things and always wishes me good luck for my games."
NC Stat
Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (7) catches a pass against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images / Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images

Will the prospect be visiting at all this season with the North Carolina State Wolfpack? He went more into detail with North Carolina State Wolfpack

  • "I’m not sure."

Are there any schools that are doing a good job in particular? He provides insight into this when speaking to North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI.

NC Stat
Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) throws a pass in first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images / Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images
  • "All schools, because this is all new to me. I’m just taking it all in but keeping my focus on the season right now."

Finally, Broadie would go into detail about what the Wolfpack needs to do to move up in his rankings.

  • "Not really sure. I think they doing fine with showing genuine interest in me as a player and person."

Please follow us on X when you click right here!

Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!

feed

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.