What Cole Cloer's Commitment Means For NC State
RALEIGH — Four-star forward Cole Cloer officially committed to NC State men's basketball Saturday night. Cloer became the second member of the Wolfpack's 2026 class, joining fellow four-star Trevon Carter-Givens.
The local recruit announced his commitment via social media on Saturday evening, just a few days after cancelling his visit to the University of North Carolina and Hubert Davis' Tar Heel program. Cloer billed himself as a 'Hometown Hero' during his official visit to Raleigh and murmurs about his commitment intensified after he cancelled the trip to Chapel Hill.
In a slow recruiting cycle, NC State is starting to build out its roster of the future with some intriguing prospects.
Why This Is A Massive Win
Cloer became the Wolfpack's highest-ranked commit since Dennis Smith Jr. several years ago. He joined Matt Able as the top recruit in the Will Wade era and the second top-30 recruit since Wade took over the program in April.
Adding Cloer and beating out some of the teams left over in the recruit's list is an enormous accomplishment for Wade and his recruiting staff. Before transferring to IMG Academy in Florida for his senior season, Cloer ranked highest in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2026. In years past, Duke or UNC would've almost always been the top options for an elite in-state talent like Cloer, but the forward believed more in Will Wade's project than he did the other schools in the state.
Cloer is one of the best small forwards nationally and brings a versatile skill set to the Wolfpack program. In the all-important EYBL circuit, Cloer averaged 15.9 points per game and proved himself as one of the top scorers on the tour.
Now with a pair of top four-star recruits in the class, NC State can turn its gaze to other targets in the class of 2026, including one whale who might be even more interested in the Wolfpack now. Deron Rippey Jr. is scheduled to visit Raleigh in November. The talented guard would be a major addition and would give NC State one of the strongest classes in the country, while other schools struggle to determine their resources.
