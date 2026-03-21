3 Standout Performers in a Wolfpack Tournament Win

NC State women's basketball didn't want to simply participate in the NCAA Tournament after a disappointing result in the ACC postseason. The Wolfpack wanted a win and it earned it against a Tennessee team that the Pack already knocked out all the way back in the season opener in November. It was an impressive effort on both ends for Wes Moore's squad.

Several different players were forced to step up for NC State after star junior guard Zoe Brooks suffered an injury midway through the third quarter. However, the Wolfpack didn't miss a beat from that point on, finding a way to secure a 76-61 victory over the Volunteers. Who stepped up and got the job done for Moore, Brooks and the rest of the Wolfpack?

Zam Jones has a career night

No one embodied the competitive spirit of the NCAA Tournament for NC State better than sophomore guard Zamareya Jones did on Friday. The talented backcourt co-star of Brooks accounted for points or assists on 22 of the Wolfpack's first 34 points in the game. She ended up scoring a new career-high of 30 points over the Volunteers and even added five steals.

"When (Tennessee) popped up on the screen, they had a lot to say about running it back," Jones said. "That just fooled me. I'm the type of person that feeds into that stuff. Coach Moore isn't big with that, but that's just the type of person I am. ... Just seeing them say run it back like they were going to beat us, we knew we beat them the first time and we could beat them again."

Qadence Samuels impacts both ends

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Qadence Samuels (2) grabs a rebound against the Southern California Trojans during the third quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Adding some additional scoring production became important, especially with Brooks sidelined for so much of the game with foul trouble and eventually an injury. Junior guard Qadence Samuels stepped up and provided some additional spark on both ends with her length and athleticism. Samuels scored 12 and hauled in five rebounds to finish with a team-best plus-16.

"She had a heck of a night, didn't she?" Moore joked after the game. "Probably should have bragged on her in the locker room a little bit... When she plays well, it makes a big difference for us. And with Zoe being out, for her to step up and give us that extra boost at the guard on the perimeter was a big plus."

Khamil Pierre keeps owning Tennessee

The rebounding queen strikes again 👑 pic.twitter.com/hRPDAwkD2W — NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) March 21, 2026

Junior forward Khamil Pierre won yet another game against Tennessee, something she became used to as a member of the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Wolfpack's very own double-double machine finished the night with 16 points and 12 rebounds, providing a nice spark down the stretch to relieve some of the pressure from Jones' back.

"I feel great, 4-0, but I'm more excited because I've never made it this far in a tournament," Pierre said, smiling after her performance. "I lost in the play-in and then I lost in the first round. So this is like my Natty right now."