3 Things NC State Fans Should Know About Tennessee

NC State women's basketball is ready to start its NCAA Tournament journey in Ann Arbor, Mich., as a No. 7 seed, taking on Tennessee in the No. 10 slot on Friday. This won't be the first matchup between the Wolfpack and the Volunteers, as the two programs squared off in the season opener in Greensboro all the way back in November. Now, the stage is bigger and the lights are brighter.

Tennessee and NC State both had similar seasons, with the two storied programs struggling to get much traction during their non-conference slates, although the Wolfpack improved during ACC play. The Volunteers pose many of the same problems they did back in November , but there are still things to know before the 8 P.M. EST matchup in Michigan.

Pressure, pressure, pressure

Tennessee Lady Volunteers coach Kim Caldwell on the sideline with Tennessee Lady Volunteers forward Janiah Barker (0) during the NCAA women's basketball game against Middle Tennessee on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, at Middle Tennessee. | HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If you were in the stands at the First Horizon Coliseum for the first matchup between these two teams, you'll recall just how much Tennessee likes to press. The Volunteers tend to apply full-court, player-to-player pressure on every make and on misses the majority of the time as well. This can speed up opponents and force teams to turn the ball over frequently.

The Wolfpack turned the ball over 10 times in the first matchup, but made up for it by bludgeoning the Volunteers in the paint and by playing lockdown defense in the second half. The pressure will certainly stress both Zam Jones and Zoe Brooks in the Wolfpack backcourt, but their experience throughout the season should have them ready for the challenge.

Cooper is the star of the show

Tennessee Volunteers guard Talaysia Cooper (55) drives to the basket Thursday, March 5, 2026, during the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament second round game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee is heavily reliant on junior guard Talaysia Cooper when it comes to offensive production. The 6-foot guard led the Volunteers in scoring, finishing the season with an average of 15.7 points on 42.8% from the field. While Tennessee coach Kim Caldwell likes to rotate her players with great frequency, Cooper is one who typically stays on the floor. Cooper was surprisingly benched after 12 minutes in a second-round loss at the SEC Tournament.

"It was a coach's decision," Caldwell said. "We're going to move on and I think we'll get a really good version of her tomorrow."

Depth can wear teams down

Tennessee Volunteers guard Mia Pauldo (13) high-fives Tennessee Volunteers forward Janiah Barker (0) Thursday, March 5, 2026, during the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament second round game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. Alabama Crimson Tide won 76-64. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The combination of the full-court pressure and Caldwell's insistence on playing nine players for over 10 minutes in each game can take a toll on the opposition when it comes to fatigue. Wes Moore and the Wolfpack are almost the complete opposite, as he typically sticks to a strict seven or eight-player rotation depending on the matchup.