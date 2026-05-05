Where NC State Baseball Stands in the Key Rankings After Latest Series Win
RALEIGH — The 2026 season has been loaded with trials and tribulations for NC State baseball. Injuries to critical members of the starting rotation, blown leads and inconsistency defined a difficult stretch throughout the end of March and much of April. However, the Wolfpack remains a competitive ACC program in the mix for a postseason berth, especially after last weekend's success.
The Wolfpack secured a series win over Miami, ending a stretch of back-to-back weekends on the road without a series victory after trips to Wake Forest and Virginia Tech. There were bright spots in midweek wins over East Carolina during that period of time, which helped the Pack improve its standing in some of the key metrics. Where do things stand now?
An RPI jump
The RPI is the key metric NC State fans need to pay attention to down the stretch. If the Wolfpack can keep making progress in those rankings down the stretch, it should be fairly safe as an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament by the time June rolls around, but there are still landmines to overcome on the schedule. However, the Pack proved it can overcome some of that adversity against the Hurricanes.
The 3-1 week helped the Wolfpack jump five spots in the latest RPI update, which includes all games through May 3. Most of the primary outlets have NC State in the field of 64 teams. On3 has Elliott Avent's squad projected for a three-seed in the Gainesville Regional, falling behind Florida and Nebraska, but ahead of St. John's, which is viewed as the automatic qualifier with a conference championship.
It's the time of year when gamesmanship can make or break a season for at-large teams. NC State is no stranger to that and is participating actively by shifting the schedule this week. A scheduled midweek matchup against North Carolina A&T (No. 281 in the RPI) is off the board, as the programs mutually agreed to cancel the game set for Tuesday, May 5, in Raleigh. Even if the Wolfpack dominated in that game, it would've likely slid the program down in the RPI rather than helped.
A loss could've pushed the Pack to the brink of missing the NCAA Tournament, so avoiding that risk is a wise decision for Avent and his staff. Now, just two ACC series stand in the path of the Wolfpack, which heads into the final two weeks of the season with a 30-17 overall record and a 12-12 record in conference play. First, Avent and Co. head out west to take on the Stanford Cardinal before returning to face No. 2 UNC in the final series of the regular season.
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Tucker Sennett graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Sports Journalism from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. A former basketball player, he has gained valuable experience working at Cronkite News and brings a deep passion for sports and reporting to his role as the NC State Wolfpack Beat Writer On SI.Follow SennettTucker