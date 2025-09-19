Akedran Crumel Opens Up About NC State Recruitment and More
The North Carolina State Wolfpack has done a great job when it comes to recruiting prospects and multiple different classes, including the 2026 class which they have already landed 18 commits however they are still looking for prospects in that class but continue to move on to the 2027 class more every day, which is the main class that they will be recruiting thanks to the 2026 class mainly wrapping up at this time and wrapping up faster than ever in the past.
Akedran Crumel is one of the main players that they have already started to recruit inside the state of North Carolina, which is also very needed as this is how they can build from the inside out when it comes to recruiting the class of 2027 as they would like to establish their base in the state of North Carolina, which is something that they were able to do in the class of 2026, which helped them out tremendously.
Crumel recently caught up with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI to detail his current standpoint with the North Carolina State Wolfpack as he enters what will be a crucial part of his recruitment.
Akedran Crumel Talks NC State Recruitment and More
"North Carolina State is doing very well in my recruitment; they show me they really want me to join their program," the talented recruit stated when speaking to North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI about his North Carolina State Wolfpack recruitment.
There are multiple scores that have been in contact with the talented prospect, but one of the coaches for the Wolfpack continues to do his job very well when it comes to recruiting the talent of the prospect.
- "Coach Mitchell and the convos always go good, always making sure my family straight."
Will the talented prospect be visiting the North Carolina State Wolfpack soon, or is he done with visiting them for now?
- "I know I will be coming back for a game just don’t know which one yet."
There are multiple schools that have started to stand out. He provided a list of schools and detailed why they made the list.
NC State, UNC, Mississippi State, SMU, USC, and Clemson, cause they all show they want me," stated by Crumel.
Is there anything that his in-state program needs to change at this time, or are they doing their job effectively at this time? According to his statement, NC State fans will likely enjoy his response.
- "Nothing really I really like what there doing."
