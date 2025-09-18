NC State's Biggest Threat in Brody Smith Recruitment
The North Carolina State Wolfpack continued to do their job when it comes to recruiting in multiple different classes, as you have to be able to recruit in multiple different classes if you want to be among the best when it comes to bringing in the best talent in the class.
You can't expect to land the best prospects, unless youa re recruiting the prospects throughout the early portion of their recruitment, as a lot of of these commitments that are made are made from programs in coaching relationships at a prospect has at the time as this is often something that has to be done in the early portion if they even want to compete as there is definitely such thing as hitting the scene way too late.
They have been recruiting multiple different players in multiple different classes, and although they have mainly moved off the 2026 recruiting class, they are still recruiting that class with certain prospects.
They aren't afraid to throw their name in the hat of someone's recruitment, especially if they are worthy of being a possible commit at this time, as they currently sit with 18 commitments, which is on the lower end across the nation.
But they have the chance to add to this class with one of the main targets in their class, still being uncommitted at this time, as the uncommitted prospect is from the state of Tennessee, which is something that we've seen a lot from the North Carolina State Wolfpack, as they consistently find ways to recruit throughout the south.
That prospect is Brody Smith. Smith is a very talented prospect from the state of Tennessee, who has been targeted by many different schools, including the North Carolina State Wolfpack, which has made it very clear that they are hopeful that they can land his commitment, as he is someone who could make a very big difference on the offensive line.
which is something that they would love to see as they want to build their front core on the offense, that way they can both move the ball on the ground and more importantly, protect the quarterback, who is dropping back for a pass, which throughout this class would be Jacob Smith at the time, as he is the current quarterback commit.
They will be challenged, but the better question is, who will be the biggest challenger for the prospect?
The answer is simple and it will remain the same until he announces his commitment either way. As the biggest competition to the North Carolina State Wolfpack at this time, it's definitely the Tennessee Volunteers, who continue to show up in this recruitment and continue to make some noise as they would love to keep the in-state prospect home.
This is something that they will continue to make a point of emphasis as they recruit heavily throughout their own state and would look to add him in on this interior of the offensive line for their program, which is something that they continue to search for, and they wouldn't be able to find someone better at this time who is uncommitted than Smith.
This will be a battle until the end for the Wolfpack, but they absolutely could pull it off.
