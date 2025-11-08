Andy Kennedy's Takeaways After Losing to NC State
RALEIGH — While his time with NC State ended after just one season, UAB head coach Andy Kennedy still has tremendous respect for the Wolfpack program and its current head coach, Will Wade.
Kennedy's Blazers looked like they could hang with the Wolfpack through much of the first half, but collapsed under the constant pressure of Wade's squad. NC State ultimately defeated UAB 94-70.
The Blazer head coach spoke to members of the media after falling to the Pack. He shared some praise for Wade's roster and also tried to break down what went wrong for his team in the second half.
What Kennedy Said
Overall takeaways on the loss and outlook on NC State's roster
- "NC State is good. (Wade's) got a lot... I like the way that the pieces fit. It's early for us both and I don't know if my pieces fit or not. I've got to make them fit. They didn't look like they fit very well tonight, obviously. But I told Will. I like the way that these pieces fit. Their ability to shoot the ball."
- "I thought early in the game, our zones bothered them a little bit and we were able to score, which allowed us to get in our zones. I thought Chance (Westry) and Jacob Meyer, I didn't think the moment was too big for them and they were really on the attack. We were able to get back in the zone and had them a little disjointed."
- "That's how we were staying in the game. The reality is we were down eight at the half and the way that they had played, if we could have finished the half a little better, that should've been a two, three, four-point game. We might have even taken the lead if we could make a shot. We go four-for-25 from three, which is just going to be a recipe for disaster for a group that's undersized already."
- "Then in the second half, you know, the smoke cleared, and they just started knocking in shots. And our inability to be able to execute offensively at any rate of efficiency, you know, led to the blowout."
On how he was received by the Lenovo Center crowd and his feeling toward the program
- "I think they booed me, but that's what they should do to the opposing coach. It's been a long time. I've got great memories from my time at NC State. For some reason, people think I don't, but don't believe in all the tabloid journalism, please."
- "My wife is from Raleigh and her family was here and they're all Wolfpack fans. I told them that if I was going to give them tickets, they had to wear green. So that's why they were wearing green. I had to coerce them..."
Want more NC State basketball content throughout the year? Follow @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker on X (Twitter) and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.