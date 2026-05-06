Assessing NC State's Running Back Stable Before the Summer

RALEIGH — As many programs around the country do on a yearly basis, NC State football completed a roster overhaul of sorts. Numerous key pieces from the 2025 group left via the transfer portal or graduated, leaving the Wolfpack staff to build a new group around some enormously important returners, including breakout rising junior quarterback CJ Bailey, who is back for another year.

To support Bailey, head coach Dave Doeren and offensive coordinator Kurt Roper know how important a rushing attack will be in 2026. Luckily, the Wolfpack planned ahead in some ways, giving talented running back Duke Scott a larger role in his redshirt freshman year. Now, he'll be the face of the tailback stable, but he won't be alone. Where do things stand for this position group before the summer?

RB1: Duke Scott

Nov 1, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Jayden Scott (4) runs the ball around Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets linebacker E.J. Lightsey (2) during the first quarter at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Scott will be one of the most popular candidates for a breakout season at NC State before the 2026 season, a status he earned by showing flashes of greatness last year. Working behind standout All-ACC running back Hollywood Smothers , Scott made the most of his opportunities when they came, more so toward the end of the season as Smothers battled injuries.

The board is clear with Smothers off to Texas, and now Scott can truly take over as the team's bellcow running back. Scott helped power NC State to one of the best upsets of the season last year, rushing for 196 yards and a touchdown in the Pack's upset of the No. 8 team in the country at that point.

Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; NC State Wolfpack running back Jayden Scott (4) returns a kickoff against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Preparations for 2026 are well underway for the redshirt sophomore. Throughout the winter and in spring camp, Scott worked to build up mass and endurance to handle a larger workload at the position. At 5-foot-10 and over 200 pounds, he has an impressive combination of speed and power out of the backfield. Maintaining that while staying healthy won't be easy, but that's what the Pack needs.

RB2: Davion Gause

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Davion Gause (37) carries the ball against the Syracuse Orange in the third quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Part of the transfer portal strategy utilized by Doeren and the rest of the staff was to leverage connections to Bailey, a standout prep during his time playing for Chaminade-Madonna in the Miami metropolitan area. The Pack added three players that its quarterback grew up and played youth football with along the way, including UNC transfer running back Davion Gause.

As a Tar Heel, Gause played in all 12 games in 2025, rushing for 259 yards in a rotating group of tailbacks under first-year coach Bill Belichick. Just as Scott did for Smothers last year, Gause will be a more experienced change-of-pace back to come in and help Bailey. He showed some strength as a pass-catcher as well, offering Roper a different dynamic in the offense.