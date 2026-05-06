Assessing NC State's Running Back Stable Before the Summer
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RALEIGH — As many programs around the country do on a yearly basis, NC State football completed a roster overhaul of sorts. Numerous key pieces from the 2025 group left via the transfer portal or graduated, leaving the Wolfpack staff to build a new group around some enormously important returners, including breakout rising junior quarterback CJ Bailey, who is back for another year.
To support Bailey, head coach Dave Doeren and offensive coordinator Kurt Roper know how important a rushing attack will be in 2026. Luckily, the Wolfpack planned ahead in some ways, giving talented running back Duke Scott a larger role in his redshirt freshman year. Now, he'll be the face of the tailback stable, but he won't be alone. Where do things stand for this position group before the summer?
RB1: Duke Scott
Scott will be one of the most popular candidates for a breakout season at NC State before the 2026 season, a status he earned by showing flashes of greatness last year. Working behind standout All-ACC running back Hollywood Smothers, Scott made the most of his opportunities when they came, more so toward the end of the season as Smothers battled injuries.
The board is clear with Smothers off to Texas, and now Scott can truly take over as the team's bellcow running back. Scott helped power NC State to one of the best upsets of the season last year, rushing for 196 yards and a touchdown in the Pack's upset of the No. 8 team in the country at that point.
Preparations for 2026 are well underway for the redshirt sophomore. Throughout the winter and in spring camp, Scott worked to build up mass and endurance to handle a larger workload at the position. At 5-foot-10 and over 200 pounds, he has an impressive combination of speed and power out of the backfield. Maintaining that while staying healthy won't be easy, but that's what the Pack needs.
RB2: Davion Gause
Part of the transfer portal strategy utilized by Doeren and the rest of the staff was to leverage connections to Bailey, a standout prep during his time playing for Chaminade-Madonna in the Miami metropolitan area. The Pack added three players that its quarterback grew up and played youth football with along the way, including UNC transfer running back Davion Gause.
As a Tar Heel, Gause played in all 12 games in 2025, rushing for 259 yards in a rotating group of tailbacks under first-year coach Bill Belichick. Just as Scott did for Smothers last year, Gause will be a more experienced change-of-pace back to come in and help Bailey. He showed some strength as a pass-catcher as well, offering Roper a different dynamic in the offense.
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Tucker Sennett graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Sports Journalism from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. A former basketball player, he has gained valuable experience working at Cronkite News and brings a deep passion for sports and reporting to his role as the NC State Wolfpack Beat Writer On SI.Follow SennettTucker