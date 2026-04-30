3 Remaining NC State Players Who Will Define the Season After NFL Draft Losses

RALEIGH — NC State lost tremendous amounts of production during the 2026 NFL Draft, with 10 different players either being selected or signing as undrafted free agents after the ceremony with several professional rosters.

Luckily for head coach Dave Doeren and the rest of the Wolfpack, the roster is well-positioned for success in the 2026 season. NC State made an effort to bring back many key pieces from the 2025 team, three of whom could completely define whether the Pack makes a run through the ACC and finally cracks that 10-win mark that has eluded Doeren throughout his previous 13 seasons in Raleigh.

QB CJ Bailey

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) looks for a passing option against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Every time NC State football is mentioned, the fact that the program returned its rising star at quarterback is quickly the first thing brought up by fans and pundits alike. CJ Bailey is going to be the key to any success the Wolfpack has in 2026, especially if he can take a leap after already showing tremendous progress in his sophomore season.

Bailey is one of the only returning quarterbacks in the ACC. With offensive coordinator Kurt Roper back at the helm for another year and all sorts of new weapons to work with, including two high school teammates, the young signal-caller could be ready to take over the league.

CB Brian Nelson

Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; NC State Wolfpack cornerback Ii Brian Nelson (7) breaks up a pass to Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Kk Smith (11) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

NC State lost its alpha in the secondary with Devon Marshall signing as a UDFA with the Jacksonville Jaguars after the draft, but there might be a replacement in the building already. Brian Nelson transferred in from North Texas and started for the Pack all year long.

Nelson's first season in Raleigh came with ups and downs, despite the fact that he brought a tremendous reputation as a Group of Five ballhawk at the cornerback position. The Wolfpack needs more out of one of its top transfers from a year ago if it wants to improve some of the defensive numbers and make them more consistent moving forward.

RT Teague Andersen

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack huddles during the first half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

An enormous part of any success Bailey has in 2026 depends on the play of his offensive line. The 2025 group did a nice job, but three of the five regular starters either exhausted their eligibility or transferred to a new program. One of the key returners was Teague Andersen, the rock-solid starter at right tackle for the Wolfpack.

Andersen was a tremendous pass blocker in his first season with NC State and now finds himself in a leadership role for some of the new additions to the offensive line. If he can provide Bailey with protection on the right and Jimarion McCrimon slides in as a quality transfer on the left, the Pack could be in business offensively.