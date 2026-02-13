Avent Discusses New Additions to Wolfpack Baseball's Ring of Honor

RALEIGH — With the start of a new baseball season at NC State comes a flurry of new additions to the Wolfpack Ring of Honor at Doak Field, with their numbers displayed on the right field wall. Their legacy is well-remembered by head coach Elliott Avent, who often reflects on the history of the program, championing those who came before him.

However, some of the new additions to the outfield wall were products of Avent's tutelage after 30 years in charge of the Wolfpack program. After their careers ended at Doak Field, they've gone on to great things, including All-Star appearances, league pennants and World Series wins.

Who is going on the wall?

No. 27 Mike Caldwell

After an illustrious career with the Wolfpack, Mike Caldwell went on to play 14 seasons in the MLB between San Diego, San Francisco, Cincinnati and Milwaukee. He finished second in Cy Young voting in 1978. All of those accomplishments came after Caldwell racked up a 32-10 record with a 2.30 ERA across four seasons with the Pack. Avent explained that the number display might be more meaningful for other people than Caldwell himself.

"I know (Caldwell's) teammates... Are more happy about it than I think Mike is," Avent said. "They are so proud. They think he deserves it and they're so glad to see him honored."

No. 20 Dan Plesac

Long before he showed up on television with MLB Network, Dan Plesac was an ace for the Wolfpack in the early 1980s. He racked up 143 strikeouts during his career with NC State before he went on to play 18 seasons in the Major Leagues.

"He comes back all the time. He gives us a lot of love on the MLB channel with my buddy Matt Vasgersian," Avent said of Plesac.

No. 16 Carlos Rodón

Avent, admittedly, grew up a Yankee fan. He still roots for the Bronx Bombers to this day, a connection made even stronger by the fact that one of his best former players is a headliner in the rotation. Carlos Rodón finished a prolific collegiate career at NC State with 436 strikeouts, a 2.24 ERA and a College World Series Appearance.

"I don't use the term best, I don't use the term never, always... These are terms I try to keep our players away from," Avent started. "But, the best pitcher I've had since I've been here is Carlos Rodón."

No. 8 Trea Turner

Avent didn't stop his superlatives with Rodón. He called shortstop Trea Turner the best player to ever come through NC State. With 29 seasons with the Wolfpack under his belt, that's high praise for the All-Star shortstop.

Turner was a three-time All-American and joined Rodón in the team's run to the 2013 College World Series. In his 11 pro seasons, he's won a World Series (2019), been named to three All-Star teams and led the league in hits and stolen bases twice.

What it means to Avent

Given his lengthy tenure, there isn't a better steward of the history of NC State baseball than Avent. For him to have a part in the careers of two of the four players going on the wall is very meaningful. It all goes back to his childhood roots.

"Monument Park... When you see that back there and all of the Yankees' numbers that were retired... I think it's a great thing for your university to bring some recognition and a great way to honor former players," he said. "To see those four names go up there, it means a lot to me."

