Avent Proud of Wolfpack's Response in Series Opener

RALEIGH — Things didn't go according to plan in NC State's midweek matchup against Elon, with the Wolfpack falling 2-0 to the Phoenix. After that loss, head coach Elliott Avent expressed his frustration with his team and explained some of the improvements the Pack needed to make if it was going to be a competitive group throughout the rest of the 2026 season.

"Right now, we're a very one-dimensional baseball team," Avent said on Tuesday. "One-dimensional baseball teams get beat a lot. ... Play the game the way it's meant to be played. ... Practice those things every day so you can execute them in the game, but if you don't practice them and you want to execute them in the game, you're a fool."

Starting ACC play on the right foot! pic.twitter.com/i8WobckPKF — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) March 13, 2026

After two days of practice and rest, the Wolfpack responded in a big way, beating a hot Boston College team 4-2 in the opener of the ACC slate at Doak Field on Friday. It was a complete flip of the issues NC State showed earlier in the week, as the team manufactured runs with small ball and timely hitting, something it failed to do against the Phoenix.

The result improved morale around the clubhouse and within Avent, as he expressed his admiration for his team's effort in the key win.

What Avent said about the win

Just enough room to secure the out! pic.twitter.com/gIVeRm9HJL — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) March 13, 2026

The coach had a bitter taste left behind from the second shutout loss of the season earlier in the week. The Wolfpack came out with far more urgency and patience against the Eagles than it did against the Phoenix, knowing the margin for error is slimmer in conference play than it is in midweek baseball most of the time.

"It was good to see us play good. I thought we played good," Avent said. "I don't think we played well in any dimension on Tuesday. ... Today we had a lot of things we did well. We ran the bases well. Our picks were good. Our throws hitting the cuts. Bunts, playing the small game. ... That game, if you look at it ... It's good to play good and you feel like you're going to get better."

Caught him leaning a bit too far. pic.twitter.com/yLM7demolI — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) March 13, 2026

The small ball success Avent mentioned came in large part because of a flip of focus in practices during the week, according to freshman outfielder Rett Johnson. All season long, Avent preached playing the game the right way, something he believes can only be achieved by playing with maximum effort. Friday's win offered promise in that regard.

"I don't believe you can be one-dimensional in any sport and be successful unless you've just got the best players and nobody can stop you," Avent said. "... Being one-dimensional isn't a good idea in any sport. We've got to figure out how to play this game."