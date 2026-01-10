Backup Quarterback With Family Ties Walks Away From NC State

RALEIGH — The transfer portal is swirling with activity as the College Football Playoff is still going, putting the sport in a unique position where it is walking in two different seasons at the same time. NC State, already finished with the 2025 season, is busy operating in the portal, both gaining and losing players over the last month.

Another member of the Wolfpack decided to walk away from the program Friday, seeking a new chapter and path to playing time. Backup quarterback Lex Thomas opted for the transfer portal after three seasons playing in Raleigh, according to a report from 247Sports.

More on the exit of Thomas

NC State QB Lex Thomas is entering the portal per @agentnateotto of @mgcsports.



Will have three years of eligibility remaining.https://t.co/R5w0geIaVP @_lexthomas2 pic.twitter.com/uTtMAKRqBZ — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) January 9, 2026

Thomas never got significant reps with the Wolfpack, playing just 43 snaps over three seasons. He attempted 15 passes, completing seven of them for 83 yards. He threw one touchdown pass and an interception in his limited work with the Pack. Thomas played in the Wolfpack's win over Campbell in 2025 and finished his NC State career with snaps in the Gasparilla Bowl victory.

He leaves behind some serious family roots in Raleigh. Thomas is the youngest brother in a family that produced two other valuable members of the program. Drake Thomas was one of the best linebackers to come through the program under Dave Doeren and is in the midst of a breakout season with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL.

Nov 5, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack receiver Thayer Thomas (5) reacts during the second half at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Wolf Pack won 30-21. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Thayer Thomas, the eldest of the bunch, played wide receiver under Doeren over the course of four seasons, quietly becoming one of the more reliable pass catchers during his Wolfpack career. He finished second in program history behind Torry Holt in career touchdown receptions, racking up 24 scores in four seasons.

Lex never made the same impact in Raleigh as his older brothers, but he was a valuable backup option that never had the opportunities to prove himself with the arrival of CJ Bailey. NC State's quarterback room now includes Bailey, the returning starter, and short-yardage rushing specialist Will Wilson. The Wolfpack could look for more help at the quarterback position, but there is a solid group in place.

Dec 19, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) throws a pass against the Memphis Tigers in the second quarter during the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Wolfpack also has incoming freshman quarterback Jacob Smith, a two-sport athlete who will take the baseball diamond with Elliott Avent and the Pack Nine. With Bailey lined up to return and Wilson already gaining experience as a freshman, NC State shouldn't have to worry too much about the loss of Thomas, while Thomas can go and get the playing time he desires.

Keep it here for more coverage of NC State football and the transfer portal. Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again. Want to reach out with questions about the Wolfpack? Send an email to wolfpackonsi@gmail.com to potentially be featured on mailbag stories in the future.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.