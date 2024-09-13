Alarmingly Low Number of NC State Basketball Alums in NBA
Last season, a handful of NC State basketball products played in the NBA. Perhaps that will turn out to be the case again in 2024-25.
But with the start of training camp only a few weeks away and the regular season set to begin in a little over a month, the only former Wolfpack players appearing on rosters throughout the league are Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin and Philadelphia 76ers forward Caleb Martin, twins who transferred to Nevada in 2016 and thrived there for two seasons following two years in Raleigh.
Meanwhile, NC State's 2013-14 ACC Player of the Year, forward TJ Warren, is one of the top free agents still available, according to the following post from Legion Hoops this week. The same goes for 2016-17 Wolfpack one-and-done guard Dennis Smith Jr.
Plus, several recent NC State basketball weapons have a shot at landing somewhere in the league, even if only by snagging 10-day contracts while impressing higher-ups in the G League.
That list includes two guards who saw limited NBA action on two-way contracts last season: Terquavion Smith and Dereon Seabron.
Then there's the trio who helped power the 2023-24 NC State basketball squad's unforgettable ACC Tournament and NCAA Tournament South Region titles and went undrafted in June but joined teams for NBA 2K25 Summer League play in Las Vegas back in July. Those rookie hopefuls are guard DJ Horne, big man DJ Burns, and center Mohamed Diarra.
Again, though, at least for the moment, for those who do not credit NC State with the Martin twins, the number of active NBA Wolfpackers sits at zero.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.