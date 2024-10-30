Another Chance to Check Out NC State Basketball Squad for Free
NC State basketball, fresh off an epic 2023-24 campaign in the seventh season of the Kevin Keatts era and its free-of-charge Primetime with the Pack festivities in Reynolds Coliseum on Friday night, hosts Division II Lees-McRae in the Lenovo Center at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday (not televised). The contest marks the Wolfpack's first and only exhibition outing before the regular season tips off with a home bout against USC Upstate at 7 p.m. ET Monday (ACC Network Extra).
And patrons can attend the preseason tune-up against Lees-McRae without having to pay for admission or parking.
In other words, the program is giving fans pretty much every possible incentive to come out and get to know the 12th Wolfpack squad under Keatts' command as NC State looks to build on its Cinderella ACC Tournament crown and Final Four journey back in March.
However, banners for those 2023-24 achievements won't be unveiled until a ceremony in the Lenovo Center just before tipoff of the regular season opener against USC Upstate five nights later.
The NC State basketball program squared off against Lees-McRae — out of Banner Elk, N.C. — for an exhibition game ahead of the 2022-23 season, a 107-59 Wolfpack victory. That was the Bobcats' first-ever meeting with an ACC opponent.
