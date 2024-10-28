All Wolfpack

NC State Basketball Great DJ Burns Remains Undefeated as Pro

The NC State basketball star has been part of winning efforts in 13 of his past 14 official outings.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball forward DJ Burns
NC State basketball forward DJ Burns / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Before falling to Purdue at the 2024 Final Four in Phoenix, Kevin Keatts' seventh NC State basketball squad reeled off nine straight victories after posting a relatively lackluster 17-14 record in the regular season. Of course, the Wolfpack's legendary bruiser forward, fifth-year collegian DJ Burns, played a giant-sized role in the program capturing its first ACC Tournament title since 1987 and reaching the Final Four for the first time in 41 years.

Evidently, the 6-foot-9, 275-pound Burns' winning touch has extended to the early stages of his professional career in South Korea.

Burns, who went undrafted in late June but joined the Cleveland Cavaliers for NBA 2K25 Summer League action in Las Vegas, is now a member of the only unbeaten team in the Korean Basketball League. And on Monday, the 24-year-old South Carolina native and the Goyang Sono Skygunners improved to 4-0 via their 83-70 road win over the Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters.

Across the Skygunners' first three outings — no posted box score yet for Monday's game — Burns averaged 7.3 points and 2.7 rebounds in only 10.7 minutes per game. He shot 55.0 percent from the field.

DJ Burns played in all 41 games for the 2023-24 NC State basketball miracle-workers, averaging 12.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists. His production increased in the postseason, though, as he took home ACC Tournament MVP honors and delivered an epic performance with a team-high 29 points in the Wolfpack's 76-64 Elite Eight victory over Duke in Dallas.

