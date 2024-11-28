How NC State Basketball Plans on Celebrating Thanksgiving
The NC State basketball program faces its first game against a high-major opponent this season when Kevin Keatts' unranked Wolfpack (5-0, 0-0 ACC) puts its undefeated record to the test versus the No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Thanksgiving Day. NC State and Purdue, the program that ended the Wolfpack's miracle 2023-24 campaign in the Final Four, tip off their Rady Children's Invitational clash in San Diego at 3 p.m. ET (FS1).
According to Keatts in his media Zoom call on Wednesday morning, regardless of the outcome in the Wolfpack's first of two outings in as many days in LionTree Arena, his group will find time to celebrate the holiday together:
"On these destinations, we always get together, no matter what time, as a team.
"Obviously, we're going to play early out here on the West Coast. So, I would imagine, around 6, 6:30, 7 o'clock [PT], we'll still get together and celebrate Thanksgiving. You know, it's still important to us.
"I know we're playing. But we want our team to enjoy a family atmosphere as much as possible."
On Black Friday, the promising NC State basketball collection, outscoring its opponents by an average of 19.6 points per game but with one of the nation's easiest schedules to date, will square off against either the unranked BYU Cougars (5-0, 0-0 Big 12) or No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels (5-0, 0-0 SEC) before flying back to Raleigh.
